Charles Barkley comically messes around with $197.2M star - "Have you surpassed your daddy as a player yet?"

NBA legend and analyst Charles Barkley had some fun during an interview with Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland on Tuesday. The cast of "Inside the NBA" had the opportunity to interview Garland before Cleveland's NBA Cup game against the defending champions, the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers have performed brilliantly this year, going 15-0 to start their season. Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith all had the opportunity to get Darius Garland's thoughts on how the team is handling the challenge of facing the Celtics.

When it was Charles Barkley's turn to interview Garland, the NBA legend hilariously asked an unexpected question:

"Have you surpassed your daddy as a player yet?"

Garland responded with confidence:

"He's watching this right now, so I'mma say yes. ... I think I did that a couple years ago, though, Charles, I ain't gonna lie."

Smith then chimed in:

"I played with your dad, and you passed him a long time ago."

The Cleveland star's father, Winston Garland, played seven seasons in the 90's.

Darius Garland has transformed into one of the NBA's best guards. He is signed to a five-year contract worth $197.2 million with the Cavaliers, which is significantly more than the roughly $2 million his father made during his NBA career.

Looking at Darius Garland and Winston Garland's careers

While Charles Barkley's question was lighthearted, it highlighted the reality of Darius Garland's success. In just six seasons, he has already evolved into a star and established himself as a franchise cornerstone of the Cleveland Cavaliers along with Donovan Mitchell.

In contrast, Winston Garland was a reliable role player throughout his career but never reached All-Star levels. Barkley, who played against Winston during his career, saw firsthand the limits of Winston’s contributions.

This season, Darius is averaging 21.4 points, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game — well above his father's averages in his career-best season of 14.5 ppg, 6.4 apg and 2.2 spg in 1988-89.

In his first year, Winston averaged 12.4 ppg and 6.4 apg for the Warriors, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year race behind Mark Jackson of the New York Knicks.

