Charles Barkley confronts Karl-Anthony Towns over foul trouble - "Why do you be getting them dumb fouls?" 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 30, 2025 03:30 GMT
Charles Barkley bluntly calls out Karl-Anthony Towns in sit-down over foul trouble (Image Source: IMAGN)
Charles Barkley didn't hold back on calling out Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns for getting into foul trouble in a sit-down interview after Thursday's Game 5 between the Pacers and Knicks. Towns picked up four fouls with 6:24 left in the third quarter during the 111-94 win, and it could have proved costly for New York as the Pacers made a run to make it a 10-point game.

Towns picked up a fifth with 3:24 left in the fourth and the Pacers trailing by 14. It offered them a chance to go at him and get him off the floor, but he and the Knicks survived that to win the contest and force a Game 6. Barkley confronted Towns after the game, saying:

"Hey man, why do you be getting them dumb fouls?"

Towns replied, suggesting he had no clue.

"God only knows," he said.

The Knicks star didn't take offense and accepted this flaw in his game after Barkley pointed out one of the incidents from Game 4, where Towns was called for grabbing a Pacers player's wrist. The NBA legend reminded Towns of the potential consequences of it, reminding the Knicks center about Indiana's run in the third quarter.

Towns was the Knicks' best player on the floor. He finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, shooting 50.0%. Towns was a team-high +/- +26. His presence on the court allowed New York to maintain its lead and keep the Pacers at bay despite their runs in the second half.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
