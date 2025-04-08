Charles Barkley continues his beef with San Antonio women, doubling down on his previous comments

Over the weekend, Charles Barkley, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith, and Ernie Johnson were on hand for the NCAA March Madness finals, which saw Houston and Florida battle it out for this year's title.

Ad

During the Capital One JamFest, the March Madness Music Festival held in Texas in conjunction with the March Madness final, Barkley spoke to the San Antonio crowd gathered for the occasion. While addressing the fans, the Hall of Famer praised legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and his team, before taking another shot at San Antonio's women.

Over the years, the NBA legend has joked numerous times about the women of San Antonio being overweight. The Chuckster surely didn't walk back on his comments standing in front of a SA crowd.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Y'all are a great city. I love Greg Popovich and the Spurs. ... Seriously, San Antonio, y'all put on a major, major great show. And I want to say this. Thank you. And yes, y'all got some big b*****s here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another instance, Barkley had famously said that Houston women were skinny, but San Antonio has "big a**" women.

While at one point Barkley said that the TNT higher-ups were trying to get him to tone down the jokes about the size of women from San Antonio, he made it clear at the Capital One JamFest that his rhetoric will never be filtered to be politically correct.

Charles Barkley calls on Auburn to retire Johni Broome's jersey during NCAA March Madness coverage

While Charles Barkley was supposed to report on the NCAA March Madness finals between Florida and Houston, the Hall of Famer was still reeling from Auburn's loss in the Final Four.

Ad

As a proud Auburn alum, Barkley is an outspoken supporter of his alma mater, and while in the past he hasn't shied away from criticizing the school when he deems it appropriate, after the team's Final Four elimination, Charles Barkley called on Auburn to retire Johni Broome's jersey.

Throughout his three years at Auburn, Broome continued to elevate his level of play. This year, he averaged a career-high 18.6 points, and 10.8 assists per game while logging a career-high 30.2 minutes per game.

Ad

During Monday's broadcast of the Florida-Houston game, Charles Barkley called on Auburn to retire Broome's jersey, saying he'll be in attendance when his number ascends to the rafters:

“I want to say Johni Broome is the greatest basketball player in Auburn history. I can’t wait to go down there when we retire his jersey. He’s been great for this school. He’s the greatest player in Auburn basketball history, with me and John Mengelt and Chuck Person and Mike Mitchell."

So far, the school hasn't announced any plans to retire Broome's jersey. However, it seems like it's more a question of when they do it rather than a question of if they will.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More