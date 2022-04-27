ICYMI: "I'm the bus driver" - Charles Barkley cracks a hilarious joke pertaining to the Kevin Durant comments, leaves the Inside the NBA crew in splits

The "Inside the NBA" panel members were in the midst of a discussion when Ernie Johnson reminded them of the time. Charles Barkley took the opportunity to poke fun at himself, stating:

"Man, we got to hurry up and get the hell out of here. I got to pick up some fat a** kids tomorrow."

To which Kenny Smith responded:

"What kids?"

Barkley hilariously answered with his punchline:

"I'm the bus driver."

Charles Barkley doubled down on his thoughts regarding Kevin Durant, going to the lengths of making a joke at his own expense. Barkley is known for his blatantly honest takes.

The joke came on the heels of Barkley initially expressing his feelings about Durant's performance against the Boston Celtics. Barkley called Durant a 'bus rider,' to which the latter then fired back with shots of his own.

Durant has been on the receiving end of much scrutiny throughout his 15-year career. However, his recent playoff performance against the Boston Celtics in the first round has many questioning the two-time champion's legacy.

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant's back and forth

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant following Durant's championship winning season.

In light of recent events, it's safe to say that Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant aren't exactly best buddies. With the latter having a poor postseason, Barkley didn't shy away from criticizing the two-time finals MVP.

Barkley was extremely critical of Durant following the Nets' Game 4 loss and subsequent sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Barkley voiced his disagreement with the notion that Durant is one of the greatest ever, referring to Durant as merely a 'bus rider'. This was in the aftermath of a poor performance from the Nets' duo of Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant took exception to Barkley's comments and shot back with his own opinion.

Durant posted a photo of Charles Barkley, along with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler on the Houston Rockets. Durant's intention was to imply that the former MVP was a 'bus rider' himself.

His trade to the Houston Rockets in the 1996–97 season was Barkley's last chance at capturing a championship. Barkley formed a veteran trio with Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon for the best chance of winning a championship.

The Rockets then lost Clyde Drexler, but acquired Scottie Pippen for the 1998-99 season.

Although these aspirations could not be brought to fruition, Barkley nevertheless sailed into the sunset with a Hall of Fame career.

What's in store for the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets — Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets were left disappointed following an early exit from the playoffs. The silver lining, however, is that the New York-based franchise can strengthen their roster this offseason.

Provided the front office adds the right players to complement Durant and Irving, the Brooklyn Nets might once again be championship contenders.

