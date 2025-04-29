Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson weigh in on Cavs decimating Heat: “Quitting at its finest”

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson shared their thoughts on what transpired between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in Game 4 on Monday. The Cavs annihilated the Heat with a 55-point lead to conclude Miami's season.

Ad

It was undoubtedly a statement game for Cleveland as they proved exactly why they're the top team in the Eastern Conference this season. With Miami getting swept in four games, their drama-filled season has come to an end with a disappointing loss.

Even the hosts from "Inside the NBA" were disgusted with the results of Game 4. A fan posted a video of the crew discussing the game on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This might be the worst game I've ever watched," Ernie Johnson said.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charles Barkley then proceeded to explain why he thought Miami was a team of quitters. After the Heat lost by 37 points in Game 3, Barkley could not believe that they wouldn't kick it up a notch to try and lose gracefully, fighting till the end, even if they couldn't secure the series.

"I try to never use the words 'quit' or 'choke'," Barkley said. "This is quitting at its finest right here.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cavs advance to the semi-finals after sending the Heat home

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now the second team in the NBA to advance to the semi-finals in the 2025 playoffs. After a dominant 138-83 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday, their 55-point lead should serve as a huge motivator for them as they anticipate their next opponent in the postseason.

It was a team effort by the Cavaliers in Game 4 as five of their players reciprocated each other's energy to knock off Miami. Donovan Mitchell was Cleveland's leading scorer, adding 22 points, five assists and one steal. Jarrett Allen put up a double-double performance on Monday, adding 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.

Ad

Three other Cleveland players kept up with Mitchell and Allen's numbers. De'Andre Hunter scored 19 points, Ty Jerome with 18 points, and Evan Mobley scored 17 points.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will now wait for the results of the first-round matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. The Pacers currently have a 3-1 series advantage and have a high chance of making it to the semi-finals to face the Cavs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.