Charles Barkley flags major concern for Pacers ahead of potential Cavaliers semifinal clash

Former NBA star Charles Barkley revealed his thoughts on the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers' potential matchup. On Monday, Barkley talked about one significant concern the Pacers could face if they match up against the Cavaliers in the second round.
The Pacers have a 3-1 series advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks. On Sunday, the Tyrese Haliburton-led team won 129-103 over the Bucks.
The Cavs have the chance to sweep the Miami Heat on Monday. They have a 3-0 series lead, and the best team in the Eastern Conference has been dominant since the start of the series.
Barkley spoke about the problem the Pacers could experience.
"Indiana, they're a great, great offensive team," Barkley said. "The size of this Cleveland Cavaliers team is a problem.
Chuck mentioned All-Star big man Jarrett Allen, the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and forward De'Andre Hunter. According to the TNT analyst, their size could play a huge part in breaking the Pacers defensively.
"Their size is gonna bother the Pacers... they should dominate in the paint and on the boards."
The Cavs are the best offensive team in the postseason, followed by the Pacers. However, it could be a battle of which team could defend better.
Cleveland has the sixth-best defense, while Indiana is ranked 10th. Charles Barkley believes the Cavaliers will take advantage of their size and exploit the Pacers defensively.
Charles Barkley dubbed the uncalled foul on the Pistons-Knicks series as "the stupidest thing ever"
Charles Barkley didn't like how Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons ended. During the final seconds, players were on the floor, scrambling for the ball. Detroit's Tim Hardaway Jr. got the ball in the left 3-point corner and attempted a shot.
However, he missed it and the final buzzer went off. In the replay, though, it showed that New York's Josh Hart made significant contact with THJ. The officials didn't call it a shooting foul during the game, leading to a 3-1 series lead for the Knicks.
After the game, Barkley commented on the play and was disappointed by how it was officiated.
“The NBA, as much as I love them, and it’s giving me a great laugh, that is the stupidest thing ever! All you’re doing is throwing referees under the bus,” Barkley said.
The Knicks will host Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and attempt to end the series.
