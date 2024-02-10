Charles Barkley gives into making an IG account because of absurd reason, says he won’t to talk to ‘a**holes’

Charles Barkley had no social media accounts, but it appears that this has changed now. The NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst has officially announced that he has created an account on social media and more specifically, on Instagram.

In a video posted on social media, Charles Barkley revealed that he is starting a collaboration with Redmont Vodka and the famous brand urged him to create accounts.

Barkley said he will use his new account to talk about basketball and alcohol, and made it clear that he will talk only to fans that want to have fun and be positive.

"Alright guys, Redmont Vodka has finally got me on social media. You all know how I feel about social media, but they told me I can never be successful, unless I go on social media. So tonight is the first day in my life I am doing any social media," he said in the video.

"Listen, if you are going to be an a**hole, don't come on social media talking to me. We want to be positive, we want to have some fun. I finally have jumped in on this social media.

"I am not going let you talk to me, if you are going to be an a**hole. We are going to have fun. We talk about basketball and alcohol. Alcohol is way more important than basketball. I am not sure I can say I am glad to be on social media."

It remains to be seen what the details of the Barkley-Redmont Vodka collaboration are and what promotion the NBA analyst will do for the famous alcohol brand.

Charles Barkley explains why he had no social media accounts until now

Charles Barkley was not active on social media and used his platform on TNT and other shows to speak his mind about NBA topics and more. Recently, he explained why he had no accounts on social media, via CNN:

"I don't do social media myself. I don't want to bring foods into my life. I think there is positive to it.

"I don't want to bring any negative into my life. You see kids committing suicide because of what they see on social media. The parents deserve some responsibility. Congress deserves some responsibiity. The company deserves some responsibility."

Charles Barkley has a point here, as social media has positives and negatives. They have changed the way people communicate with each other, and it's up to the respective users how they use them.

