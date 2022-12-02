Charles Barkley has never been shy about sharing his opinion. The Hall of Fame player-turned-broadcaster sat down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and discussed a variety of NBA topics. Rooks asked Barkley what he would do if he was the league's commissioner.

"One of my pet peeves is ticket prices," Barkley said. "You cannot raise your ticket prices if you don't finish above .500, first and foremost. That would be my first thing: You cannot raise your ticket prices if your team sucks, first and foremost. That'd be my No. 1 thing."

Barkley could be on to do something by suggesting that teams that finish with losing records should not be able to raise their ticket prices. NBA organizations tend to raise their ticket prices from year to year regardless of performance. Winning teams or ones with superstar attractions tend to raise them a little more than the other organizations.

This measure could use profit as a motivation for organizations to try to be better. The idea of tanking may seem less desirable if it would affect a team’s revenue by not being able to raise ticket prices.

Charles Barkley has always had a good eye for what the NBA needs and shares his thoughts on “Inside the NBA” every chance he gets.

Charles Barkley extends with TNT

Prior to the NBA season, Charles Barkley ensured that he will be around for a little while longer on the Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA” show on TNT. Barkley is one of the greatest power forwards to ever play in the league and has been one of its best analyst since he retired.

Before signing the extension, it was a question of whether Barkley would be on show much longer as his deal was set to expire in two years. He had stated that he did not want to die working, but those plans appear to be delayed for the foreseeable future.

Barkley, along with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, have made a unique mark on basketball media and a must watch pre- and postgame show. The crew is funny and yet engaging and very knowledgeable about the game. Charles Barkley can be harsh in his opinion sometimes and that can rub some of the current players the wrong way, but he is always honest and himself.

Barkley, the 1992-93 MVP, was an 11-time All-Star in 16 seasons. He was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

