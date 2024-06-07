Charles Barkley links up with millionaire Steve Harvey at golf charity event

NBA legend and TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley always knows how to find himself in the thick of things, and this week was no different. Barkley swapped the broadcast room for the green pastures of a charity golf event, where he rubbed shoulders with none other than television personality extraordinaire Steve Harvey.

Harvey, who has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, hosted the Annual Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic at the Raintree Golf Club in Thomaston, Georgia. It featured celebrities like Sharon Page and athletes for a day of friendly competition and fundraising.

Given Barkley's penchant for the candid and his gregarious nature, it was probably a fun round between the two. Harvey, being a golf enthusiast himself, gave The Round Mound of Rebound some friendly competition.

Charles Barkley on his IG story

This isn't the first time Barkley has lent his name to charitable endeavors. The outspoken analyst has a long history of giving back like donating to Malcolm Brogdon's Charity, which is focused on building wells in East Africa. Steve Harvey is no stranger to philanthropy either, having established the "Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation" for the education of girls all over the country, helping them build a better future.

Charles Barkley and Letterman Reunite for Netflix Special

Basketball legend and former Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley is making a highly anticipated appearance on the return of David Letterman's Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," as per an Instagram post by him. Teased as a never-before-seen look into Barkley's "off-the-court life," the special, premiering June 12, will show the two old friends linking up together.

The colorful and candid Barkley was a regular guest on Letterman's late-night program throughout his career. Their previous interactions were always good for a laughable dust-up, with Barkley's humor always leaving Letterman and the talk-show audience in stitches.