Charles Barkley makes bold claim about surging James Harden and Clippers ahead of playoffs

As the end of the 2024-25 regular season fast approaches, the Oklahoma City Thunder have established themselves as the best team in the Western Conference. However, the discourse for the second-best team continues. Charles Barkley gave his take on this topic, boldly claiming that the LA Clippers fit this description.

Ad

During TNT’s halftime show for the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies game, Barkley announced that he was going to “say something crazy”.

“The Clippers might be the second-best team in the West,” Barkley said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James Harden and co. are fifth in the West, tied with the #4 Denver Nuggets, with a 48-32 record. If all goes in their favor, they could enter the playoffs as the fourth seed, but they would statistically still not be the second-best team in the West.

Nevertheless, Charles Barkley isn't too far off with his assessment. There's no team in the West, barring the Thunder, in better form than the Clippers. Since March 5, Ty Lue’s boys have only lost three games. During this 19-game stretch, they have beaten several top-seeded teams, like the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Ad

Charles Barkley credits Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers’ success

Kawhi Leonard missed a large portion of the season due to a knee injury. The team greatly suffered in his absence, boasting a 24-21 record (.533 win rate). However, the Clippers have been a significantly better team since his return to the lineup, performing at a title-contender level with a 24-11 record (.685 win rate).

Ad

While dubbing the Clippers as the second-best team in the West, Charles Barkley had lofty compliments for the two-time champion. Implying that Leonard is a major reason behind the team’s recent surge, Barkley hilariously said:

“Kawhi Leonard is amazing to me, man. I've never seen a guy, never, who never plays basketball. Never. And comes back like he's been playing somewhere else. Like he's playing overseas and just came back and played here. Because he does not miss a beat.”

Leonard has been averaging 21 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Fans can expect his production to increase in the playoffs, leading to a much more visually appealing stat line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More