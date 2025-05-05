Charles Barkley makes tough prediction for Steph Curry in Game 7

Charles Barkley claimed Steph Curry is too worn down to take over in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Despite holding a 3-1 advantage in their first-round series, the Golden State Warriors managed to find themselves in a do-or-die situation as the Rockets rallied.

On "Inside the NBA," Barkley said he believes Curry is aging and no longer capable of delivering another 50-point explosion in the postseason — like the one he had in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings in 2023.

"Steph (Curry) is starting to wear down," Barkley said. "I don't think he's capable of getting 50 (points). Like he can have a great shooting night. ... This is the playoffs and he's wearing down. His hand is hurt."

Despite Barkley’s bold claim, his Inside the NBA co-hosts, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, defended Curry, noting that he recorded two 50-point games during the regular season.

Curry had a 56-point outburst against the Orlando Magic in February and then a 52-point outing against the Memphis Grizzlies in April. Both came on the road.

Steph Curry's inconsistencies against Rockets

While Steph Curry has done everything he can to help the Warriors in their first-round series against Houston, his performance has been inconsistent. In the first three games, he scored 31 points in Game 1, 20 in Game 2 and 36 in Game 3.

However, in Games 4 and 5, Curry slowed down and struggled to replicate his earlier production. He finished with 17 points in Game 4 and just 13 in Game 5 — his lowest scoring output of the series.

Steph Curry remains one of the NBA’s top players, but if the Warriors hope to advance, they will need flashes of his prime form. Otherwise, Golden State must rely on other players to step up and support their star.

