“Nobody told Michael Jordan after 4 or 5 years ‘you got to get out of here, you’re not going to win a championship’” - Charles Barkley on the individual culture in the game, believes LeBron and KD suffered from it

Charles Barkley is among the greatest players in NBA history. However, his lack of championship success is a talking point against the Hall of Famer. Still, he is not bothered by how his career went, but he is disturbed by the NBA's culture.

Sir Charles had a stellar career that saw him become one of the most prominent superstars in the Phoenix Suns' history. As a result, Charles Barkley is satisfied with his career and the man he became, stating:

"I like my career. I know I didn't win the championship, and I like being myself."

While Charles Barkley is satisfied with his career and the man he has become, he is not happy with the NBA's culture.

As the NBA has progressed, a much stronger focus on individual success rather than the team's success has taken over the league. Charles Barkley believes that the change is detrimental to the league, stating:

"I'm not sure how it got to the point where it became an individual thing instead of a team thing.

"Unfortunately, a couple of people on television started this probably, and it actually been for the detriment of the NBA because nobody told Michael Jordan after four or five years, 'you got to get out of here; you're not going to win a championship.'"

While stars of the past likely had people encourage them to leave to win a championship, the noise is much louder today. Social media and the variety of television networks mean current stars are bombarded with opinions.

Barkley believes that the detrimental culture of NBA individualism has impacted the top stars of the NBA.

Charles Barkley on how the NBA's culture has impacted LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Sir Charles believes that the culture around LeBron and KD affected their decision-making.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been two of the NBA's top superstars over the last decade. They have felt the culture that Charles Barkley dislikes. Sir Charles believes that the craziness of the culture affected their decisions, stating:

"Things started getting crazy with LeBron. He started listening to all the rumors about 'Man you got to win to be successful,' then he went to Miami. Then it happened next with KD."

LeBron James' inability to overcome the top teams led to his move.

Many feel Kevin Durant joined a super team for the same reason. While they both made moves to chase championships, Barkley is happy with his career, stating:

"It started back then, but I'm pretty happy with my life. I wish I could have won a championship for these people here in Phoenix, but I don't I'm good with my success in my career."

Winning a championship with the Phoenix Suns would have elevated Barkley to new heights, but he is still one of the all-time greats.

