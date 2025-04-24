Charles Barkley offers grim take on Celtics' championship hopes after Jayson Tatum misses Game 2

NBA legend Charles Barkley was worried for the Boston Celtics after Jayson Tatum missed the team's 109-100 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 2. Tatum is dealing with a wrist injury and missed his first postseason game on Wednesday.

Speaking on "Inside the NBA," Barkley shared his thoughts on Tatum, who is dealing with a bone bruise in his right wrist. The one-time champion was initially listed as doubtful before being downgraded to out about an hour before tipoff. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

"I hope he's all right," Barkley said. "Because they're not going to win a championship without Jayson Tatum. ... I hope he's all right because he's a great player, but it's a serious damn thing, man."

Jayson Tatum was in street clothes for Game 2, cheering on his teammates throughout the contest. He wore a black brace on his wrist, used as a precautionary measure. He reportedly experienced throbbing pain after the game, though X-rays came back negative.

Tatum participated in team practice Tuesday, but the Celtics wanted to be cautious and ordered an MRI. That’s when he was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his shooting hand.

Coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters Wednesday that their superstar forward is considered day to day. Tatum is doing everything he can to get healthy and should return as soon as possible. He was able to do some light work before Game 2 but was ultimately ruled out.

Jaylen Brown leads the way for the Celtics in Jayson Tatum's absence

Jaylen Brown leads the way for the Celtics in Jayson Tatum's absence. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite Jayson Tatum's absence, the Boston Celtics won Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead against the Orlando Magic. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 12-for-19 shooting.

Kristaps Porzingis also had a big game for the defending champs, putting up a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds with two steals and two blocks. Derrick White had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Sixth Man of the Year winner Payton Pritchard scored 14 points off the bench.

The good news for the Celtics is that Tatum remains day to day. Boston went 8-2 in the regular season without him and is now 1-0 in the playoffs in his absence. Games 3 and 4 will be played at Kia Center in Orlando on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

