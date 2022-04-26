"We got a lot of cowards in the media, just like those cowards in LA blame everything on Frank Vogel" - Charles Barkley outlines major problem with Brooklyn Nets roster going forward

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers face similar problems this off-season, with their roster comprising of at least three highly-paid superstars. The superstars failed to deliver this season, with the LA Lakers not making the playoffs and the Brooklyn Nets getting swept in the first round of the playoffs.

The off-season for both teams is going to be one where they either have to chart a trajectory for the future of the franchise or choose to go for the title. But as proven this season, the supporting cast lacked the talent and defensive capabilities needed to win the title.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck talks challenges Nets face moving forward "Who's going to want to play on that team?"Chuck talks challenges Nets face moving forward "Who's going to want to play on that team?" Chuck talks challenges Nets face moving forward 👀 https://t.co/ka2bs8U2nS

The “Inside the NBA” crew discussed the future of the Brooklyn Nets franchise after their Game 4 defeat and Charles Barkley outlined the challenges going ahead by saying:

“What’s going to be interesting going forward? We got a lot of cowards in the media – just like those cowards in LA blame everything on Frank Vogel – they’re gonna start blaming Steve Nash.

“His two best players didn’t play well, plain and simple. And his third best player – we don’t know where he’s at. The problem they got going forward – three guys going to be making $50 million. Now, how are they going to find those other pieces is the question.”

In a league that is now seeing its young players step up to the challenge, teams with aging superstars are struggling to get solid role players. The LA Lakers not being able to retain Alex Caruso is one such example.

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a similar fate due to their over-reliance on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to get the job done. Opponents plan to stop your superstars, and that’s when you need role players to share some of their responsibilities.

StatMusk @statmuse Kevin Durant has lost 6 playoff games in a row. Kevin Durant has lost 6 playoff games in a row. https://t.co/z0cDyZa3zn

Finding those players is going to be a problem for the Brooklyn Nets, according to Charles Barkley:

“You gonna have a bunch of mediocre players, you gonna have two guys who are great players and Ben – we don’t know where the hell he’s at. But they’re going to have a hard time winning, with just three players.”

Brooklyn Nets swept at home to end disappointing season

The Nets came out with a different energy in Game 4, trying to keep their season alive at home. Kevin Durant dropped 39 points, shooting 13 of 31 from the field – while Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry chipped in with 43 points.

The Boston Celtics enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the game, with the Nets tying the score multiple times, but never going ahead. Going into the final period, the Cs were ahead by 15 points, but the Nets started threatening late in the game.

Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley Going back to 1984-85, every preseason favourite to win the NBA championship has gone on to win at least ONE playoff game — until now.



The Brooklyn Nets are the first team in recorded history to start the year as the title favourite and fail to win at least one playoff game… Going back to 1984-85, every preseason favourite to win the NBA championship has gone on to win at least ONE playoff game — until now. The Brooklyn Nets are the first team in recorded history to start the year as the title favourite and fail to win at least one playoff game…

The Nets cut the deficit to three points with 22 seconds left on the clock, but Durant missed the second of his two free-throws. Al Horford cleaned up a Marcus Smart missed layup on the other end of the floor – putting the game on ice.

The loss ended the Brooklyn Nets’ turbulent season, giving them a lot to think about over the off-season.

