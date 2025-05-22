Charles Barkley pleads Adam Silver and Pacer franchise to change stance on Tyrese Haliburton's father: "He's been punished enough"

Charles Barkley was against Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John Haliburton, entering the court in Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks in April. The Hall of Famer called the elder Haliburton a “fool” for confronting and taunting Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Pacers responded to the incident by banning Haliburton’s dad from attending playoff games this season.
Barkley changed his tune on Wednesday after the Pacers pulled off a stunning 138-35 overtime win in Game 1 against the New York Knicks.
“Adam [Silver], I’m asking you, my man paid his dues. … I’m asking you and the Indiana Pacers to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Games 3 and 4. He paid his dues. It shouldn't be indefinite. He's been punished enough. He would never do anything that stupid again.”
John Haliburton entered the court after Tyrese Haliburton scored the game-winning layup over Giannis Antetokoumpo. In the postgame interview, the NBA star told the media that his father “was in the wrong.” When the penalty was announced, the younger Haliburton told Tony East that his father would be “just fine” watching the Pacers' playoff games at home.
Following the Pacers’ come-from-behind win in Game 1, Tyrese Haliburton’s father celebrated with friends in Indiana.
Charles Barkley jokingly claims Tyrese Haliburton’s father will not get back to Indiana if he shows up in New York
When Charles Barkley pleaded his case to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the Indiana Pacers, co-host Ernie Johnson asked for clarification from Barkley. Johnson ensured the former basketball player wanted to mean Games 3 and 4, which will be at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Barkley responded to the clarification.
“Oh, yeah! Let me tell you something. He won’t come up to New York acting like that. Let me tell you something. He come to New York doing that crazy stuff, he won’t make it back to Indy!”
Draymond Green, who joined the NBA on TNT crew after the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs, agreed.
“He come to New York, he might not make it back even if he acting right.”
Game 2 will remain at Madison Square Garden, where Tyrese Haliburton will try to carry his team to a 2-0 lead before the series shifts to Indiana. Only time will tell if Adam Silver and the Pacers will lift the ban against John Haliburton and give in to Charles Barkley’s request.
