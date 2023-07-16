Charles Barkley provides yet another viral moment by defending LGBTQ community with a drunk speech

Charles Barkley can be incredibly consistent in some of the things he stands for. The basketball Hall of Famer has never wavered in his support of the LGBTQ community.

An obviously drunk “Chuck” had this to say in front of an adoring crowd (via hoops bot):

“I want you all to drink this f**king beer. I got three cases of Bud Light and I want to say this.

“If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you ever have a problem with that, ‘F**k You!’”

Barkley is currently at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada. Some of those he’s playing with are Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While playing in the same event last year, he also had another impassioned, albeit, intoxicated speech that quickly became viral (via Ned Balme):

“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you any shit, tell em Charles says, ‘F**k you!’

Charles Barkley urged the crowd to drink Bud Light for a very particular reason. Anheuser-Busch, the producer of the said beer, has recently partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, one of the biggest and most vocal transgender supporters.

The move was greeted with a stinging backlash that reportedly cost the company a staggering $27 billion in losses since partnering with Mulvaney. Anti-transgender protests have spawned across the US as well. Barkley has never been shy of his support of the LGBTQ community and will not likely start doing so, particularly with Bud Light’s plight.

Skip Bayless begs Charles Barkley to be his new co-host at Undisputed

Shannon Sharpe, after seven years with Fox Sports, left the network and the popular show Undisputed with Skip Bayless. Since the three-time Super Bowl winner’s departure back in June, the show has been off the air.

FS1 is saying that Bayless is trying to “reimagine” the show but contrary reports have emerged. No one is rumored to be interested in sharing the limelight with the long-time TV sports host.

Skip Bayless, though, couldn’t resist creating more intriguing when he said this:

“I started thinking about my next debate partner on Undisputed and this is what occurred to me: Charles Barkley would be my dream partner for Undisputed.

“I would dive out of bed every morning out here in Los Angeles at 2 AM to get to work with Charles. Please, Charles, please come and please work with me. Me, this damn idiot. What a joy it would be to do battle with Charles Barkley every day live on television.”

Bayless and Barkley have been throwing shots at each other over the past few years. The former Phoenix Suns icon called the FS1 host “an idiot” when Sharpe’s decision to leave the show came out.

Charles Barkley isn’t likely to take on that role but he most certainly will not hold back when the time comes for him to reply.

