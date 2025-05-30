Charles Barkley's compliment about his feet has Karl-Anthony Towns smiling ear-to-ear

On Thursday, NBA icon Charles Barkley offered Karl-Anthony Towns an unexpected compliment, praising the center's feet. The commendation had the former Timberwolves star smiling ear-to-ear as his team earned a 111-94 win over the Pacers. New York will travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, hoping to force a Game 7.

Towns received the compliment from the former MVP during a post-game interview. The Center made an appearance alongside the Inside the NBA crew as they discussed the Knicks' win. However, Barkley had his sights set on KAT's feet, who attended the interview in his slides.

"You the only basketball player I know that got good looking feet, damn!," he said complimenting KAT's feet.

The five-time NBA All-Star appreciated Barkley's compliment before he responded to the former Suns icons' compliment by giving a shoutout to his mom.

"Shoutout to my momma, man!," KAT said.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. showcased a strong performance in Game 5 to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive. The Knicks entered the game with a 3-1 deficit but put up a strong defensive display. The former Rookie of the Year recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds, averaging 36 minutes on the court.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in scoring, dropping 32 points, shooting 12-18. The Knicks now travel to Indianapolis on Monday as they look to join the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns questioned by Charles Barkley on "dumb" flaw despite securing the win for the Knicks

The New York Knicks earned a lifeline in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. They secured a 17-point victory, with center Karl-Anthony Towns dropping a double-double. Despite this monumental effort, the former Three-Point Contest champion was questioned by Barkley about one flaw in his game.

Discussing the "dumb" flaw, during a post-game interview, the TNT analyst asked:

"Why do you be getting them dumb fouls?"

KAT seemed to have no proper explanation for Charles Barkley's straightforward question as he expressed that he didn't know the reason.

"God only knows," he retorted.

Towns, who recorded a double-double, picked up five personal fouls during the game. Nevertheless, the center's performance was significant in the Knicks' Game 5 win as they hope to repeat the result on Monday.

