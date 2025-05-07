Charles Barkley sees timeless elegance in Serena Williams' MET Gala outfit

Charles Barkley saw timeless elegance in Serena Williams' Met Gala outfit, while rating different outfits from the red carpet on Tuesday’s episode of Inside the NBA. Barkley rated numerous outfits, starting from Knicks fan Spike Lee and ending with Tennis legend Serena Williams.

Ad

Barkley rated Spike Lee’s look a 10/10 since he showed up donning the Knicks’ colors. The Suns legend was also fascinated by Janelle Monae’s hat and rated her outfit 10/10 as well. Barkley also reviewed the outfits of others, including Stevie Wonder, Jalen Hurts, Lewis Hamilton, and more.

When it was finally time to rate Serena Williams’ look, Barkley couldn’t help but admire her elegance, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Serena Williams, man, she looks great. That looks like one of those modern movie stars from back in the 50s, 60s, or 70s. You look great, Serena.”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Barkley was so impressed by Williams’ look that he forgot to rate her outfit altogether. Hilariously, Shaquille O’Neal stepped into the frame when Barkley moved on to Stevie Wonder and wasn’t impressed by the trail of Stevie’s coat.

However, both Shaq and Barkley were impressed by Lewis Hamilton’s white suit and beret, rating his outfit a solid 9/10.

Charles Barkley embarrassed after guaranteeing a Rockets win in the Western Conference first round

Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley was all in on the Houston Rockets for the 2025 NBA playoffs. The 62-year-old even went as far as to guarantee that the Rockets would knock Steph Curry and Co. out of the playoffs. Unfortunately for Barkley, the Warriors rallied to knock Houston out in seven games.

Ad

After the game, Draymond Green posted a message on Instagram, calling Barkley out on his prediction:

“My OG brother doesn’t understand Championship pedigree….” Green wrote. “We love you Chuckster!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn’t the first time that Charles Barkley has been wrong about the Golden State Warriors. Over the years, the 62-year-old has made plenty of wrong predictions against the Dubs, and Draymond Green never misses an opportunity to call Barkley out.

The Warriors didn’t just defeat the Rockets; they’ve also established a 1-0 lead over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semis. Barkley’s first-round exit prediction for the Warriors will continue to age poorly, so long as they maintain their level of play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More