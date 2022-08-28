“Charles Barkley specifically and Shaq… It feels it’s personal to them” - NBA analyst believes Barkley and Shaq have unfairly turned Kevin Durant into America’s favorite punching bag

Kevin Durant has received a ton of flak since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to play alongside Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The lambasting has only increased after he demanded to be traded out of the Brooklyn Nets when his four-year extension was just about to kick in.

During an episode of "The Odd Couple" podcast, Fox Sports producer Rob Guerra stated that the vitriol against Durant seems personal, particularly from legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Here are Guerra’s comments about the criticisms Barkley and O'Neal have been hurling at Durant:

“It seems like he’s become America’s favorite punching bag. And it’s unfair to me…Charles Barkley, specifically and Shaq, maybe to a lesser extent, it feels it’s personal to them, like they have something personal that they don’t like about Kevin Durant.”

Guerra conceded that Kevin Durant has been fairly ripped for many things over the years, but feels something deeper behind the Barkley-O’Neal shots:

“Maybe it’s because both of them are Hall of Famers, Shaq easily a top ten player of all time, Chuck right there on the outskirts, on the periphery, that they compare him to LeBron, to Michael Jordan, to Tim Duncan. And so, Kevin Durant talent-wise can match up with those guys, but he’s shown that the intangible part, that’s just not him, that’s not where he’s at, that’s not his psyche.”

“But because he doesn’t line up with those guys, he’s the worst, and that’s not just fair! Charles Barkley didn’t win a championship. Chris Paul is lauded as one of the great leaders of this generation, and he made the finals once and blew a 2-0 lead.”

The lack of intangibles, maybe leadership, in particular, and why Kevin Durant has been compared to greats like Jordan bothered the TNT analysts. Maybe it’s the wasted chance of what Durant could truly be if only he would become the leader that they are is something they hold against him.

Charles Barkley took another shot at Kevin Durant

After his “bus driver” comments against Kevin Durant went viral, Charles Barkley was back with another shot. This time, he called Durant “Mr. Miserable” and an “abject failure” during an interview with Brickley and Marotta on Arizona Sports.

The “Mr. Miserable” moniker was used to describe Durant’s recent head-scratching move to demand a trade out of Brooklyn. When he didn’t get traded, he issued an ultimatum, which tried to force team owner Joe Tsai to fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. None of the demands went his way. Now, he’s reportedly re-committed to the Nets for the long haul.

The “abject failure” dig was a shot at Durant for not delivering a championship to the OKC Thunder as a leader and franchise player. Barkley’s comments about Durant’s failure to win a championship on his own seem confusing considering he didn’t win one on his own. In Barkley lone trip to the NBA Finals, he was ambushed by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

If Barkley has an issue with Durant joining the Warriors, he did the same thing by going to the Houston Rockets. The difference was that Durant won two titles while Barkley did not, despite teaming up with Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen.

Kevin Durant, who keeps tabs on these things, will likely fire a volley of his own at Charles Barkley. With training camp still weeks away, Durant and Barkley going back-and-forth will help keep things interesting in the offseason.

