Charles Barkley sternly rebukes Ernie Johnson for excusing Tyrese Haliburton’s postgame press conference absence

NBA legend Charles Barkley strongly rebuked Ernie Johnson as they discussed Tyrese Haliburton missing the press conference following Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

On TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Sunday, Barkley said he is not a fan of the Pacers star's absence at Friday's postgame conference. Johnson clarified that Haliburton said that he was not requested by the media after Game 3.

"Listen, he runs in there when he has a game," Barkley said. "When he hit that d*mn game-winner, they didn't have to find him, did they? No, they didn't. So, stop it, Ernie. Knock it off."

Johnson replied:

"Just telling you what the man said," Johnson said.

Barkley was referring to Tyrese Haliburton's 3-pointer towards the end of Game 2 that sealed the 120-119 upset win for Indiana and a 2-0 series lead. In Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Haliburton played just 30 minutes in the 126-104 loss. He finished with four points and five assists on 2-for-8 shooting.

Barkley is known for his blunt sports commentary. He is a longtime member of TNT. In August, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that Barkley will remain with the network despite previously saying that he would retire after this season. He is in the third year of a 10-year, $210 million contract.

"I don't run away" - Tyrese Haliburton clarified his Game 3 postgame conference absence

On Saturday, Tyrese Haliburton faced the media following the Indiana Pacers' film session. According to the Indianapolis Star's Dustin Dopirak, the two-time NBA All-Star discussed his team's shortcomings in the Game 3 loss.

Among the things discussed is how Indiana struggled against the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2-3 zone, where the 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, is at the top of the key. Haliburton was also asked about not being made available postgame by the Pacers' public relations staff.

"I've talked to y'all after almost every game," Haliburton said. "If I'm not made available, it's not always my decision. I can't control it. I mean, you're talking to me now. Any questions you have about the game last night, you can ask me right now. I just was not made available last night."

"I don't run away from any questions," Haliburton added. "Whatever you have to ask, I'll be there. If there's commentary around me not talking last night, people are more than allowed to approach me and have a conversation with me about it. I can't control everything, but I don't run from anything."

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday. It remains to be seen how Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers will respond to the loss. Game 5 is on Tuesday in Cleveland, and if necessary, Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday in Indiana.

