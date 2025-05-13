Charles Barkley urges Jayson Tatum to lean on 2x NBA champ amid Achilles injury recovery: "Same thing I told Victor Wembanyama"

NBA legend and current analyst Charles Barkley had some sound advice for Jayson Tatum, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Monday. Barkley cited the same thing he told Victor Wembanyama when he was diagnosed with blood clots after the All-Star break.

Ad

Speaking on "Inside the NBA," Barkley urged the Boston Celtics superstar to call Kevin Durant for advice on the experience he had when he tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals. Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

"First call I would make is to Kevin Durant," Barkley said. "Same thing I told Victor Wembanyama about the blood clot, my first call would have been to Chris Bosh. If I'm Jayson, I'd call Kevin Durant. I saw he's six years removed from the time he blew out his Achilles, and he's still a hell of a player. So, that's the first person I'd call."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charles Barkley explained that Kevin Durant could give Jayson Tatum insight into his recovery, rehab, and overall experience of dealing with a torn Achilles. Durant suffered the injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, leading to him missing the entire 2019-20 season.

KD returned the following campaign, though he was on a minutes restriction. He was still the same player and continued to play at a high level. He's had some unfortunate injuries over the past six years, but all were unrelated to his Achilles injury.

Ad

Ad

Tatum is just 27 years old, so he'll have a full year to recover before returning to the court. It's a big blow for the Boston Celtics since they expected to contend for championships in the next few years.

How did the Boston Celtics fare without Jayson Tatum?

How did the Boston Celtics fare without Jayson Tatum? (Photo: IMAGN)

Jayson Tatum has been the ironman for the Boston Celtics since he was drafted third in 2017. Tatum has played in 585 regular-season games so far and has only missed 59 games. The Celtics have a winning record of 29-22 in those 59 games, which is a silver lining for the franchise.

Ad

Tatum missed 10 games this past regular season, with the Celtics getting eight wins. In the playoffs, he has only missed one in his career, which happened in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic this year. The Celtics won that game, so it's another good sign for Boston.

Expand Tweet

Without Tatum, the Celtics will lean on Jaylen Brown, who has also been dealing with a minor knee injury since the playoffs started. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are a fantastic backcourt, while Kristaps Porzingis has not been himself due to an unspecified illness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.