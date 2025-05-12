Charles Barkley warns Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers after taking 3-1 lead

Charles Barkley watched Tyrese Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers beat up the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 on Sunday. The Pacers led 80-39 at halftime before comfortably cruising to a 129-109 win. Indiana could return to the Eastern Conference finals with another win in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Ad

Barkley had this to say about the Pacers after the game:

“If [Cavaliers] can win that game, Game 6, Indiana is gonna be feeling the heat.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The win on Sunday gave the Pacers a 3-1 series lead. Still, Barkley is convinced, Game 5 in Cleveland is a must-win showdown for Tyrese Haliburton and Co. The Hall of Famer is convinced the Pacers are not getting another victory in Cleveland in a potential Game 7.

The Haliburton-led team has to be confident heading into Game 5 after winning the first two games at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland. If Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, who did not play in the second half due to an ankle injury, is unavailable, the Pacers could wrap up the series in two days.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton set the tone for the Cavaliers in Game 5

Tyrese Haliburton arguably had his worst game in the playoffs in Game 4 on Friday. The point guard tallied four points, five assists and three turnovers in the Indiana Pacers’ 126-104 loss. After the game, Haliburton promised to do better for Game 5.

The former Sacramento Kings star delivered with six points, four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes in the opening quarter. Behind his playmaking, he helped the Pacers to a 38-23 lead. Haliburton got his teammates going early by efficiently running Rick Carlisle’s offense.

Ad

The Pacers were even deadlier on both ends in the second quarter. They erupted for 42 points and shackled the Cavaliers to 16. Haliburton was again a difference maker during the period. He sat out the first five minutes before returning to guide his team. The playmaker promptly delivered a pass that resulted in a Myles Turner dunk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton repeatedly found Turner, who had the hot hand in the second frame. Turner’s 27-footer off a Haliburton dime increased Indiana’s lead to 68-37. The former All-Star added to Cleveland’s woes by making a free-throw before nailing a 30-footer that had the home fans in a frenzy.

Rick Carlisle kept Haliburton out in the fourth quarter. The coach wants his team leader ready for what could be a series-clinching win in Cleveland on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.