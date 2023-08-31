Die-hard New York Knicks fans remember the time when Charles Oakley was arrested during the first quarter of the home team's game against the LA Clippers. The former Knicks big man talked about his arrest in 2017 and stated that he was allegedly framed for it.

Jalen Rose, who played with him back in the 2001-02 season with the Chicago Bulls, posted a video asking about Oakley regarding his controversial arrest.

Rose posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"In New York, I'm welcome. Because the fans made me and when I play every night, I would play for the fans." Oakley said. "I sweated heart, sweat and tears. I gave 120% every night and then whoever watched the Knicks play when we played, you saw what I did. I didn't ever shortcut the game, shortcut nobody who drove 40, 50 miles and watched a game. I gave you everything, every night."

"But what happened at the Garden in 2017 was embarrassing to not just the NBA, family, friends, everybody who loved me, who cared for me. I'm not that type of guy. They tried to frame me in front of millions of people but it didn't work."

Oakley gave an update on the case.

"But right now, we're still in court, I won't get too much due diligent about what's going on but I'mma fight to the end because the person who, whatever they've done to me, they was wrong. Because I don't treat people in no bad way. I'm always good-hearted and open-minded to everyone I deal with."

The former player was charged with misdemeanor, assault, and trespassing, among other charges. He agreed to a plea so that the charges were dropped, and he later filed a civil suit.

Why was Charles Oakley arrested in 2017?

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Knicks released a statement following the arrest of Charles Oakley back in 2017. They mentioned that the 6-foot-8 forward entered the arena and had a highly inappropriate and abusive manner.

Moments before he was escorted by the authorities, fans saw him seemingly arguing with team owner, James Dolan.

The organization followed it up by doubling down on their accusations about Oakley's behavior, stating:

"There are dozens of security staff, employees and NYPD that witnessed Oakley's abusive behavior. It started when he entered the building and continued until he was arrested and left the building. Every single statement we have received is consistent in describing his actions. Everything he said since the incident is pure fiction."

