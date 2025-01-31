Charlotte Hornets Injury Report: Will LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller play against Clippers? (Jan. 31)

The Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers are set to square off in an interconference regular season matchup on Friday. The Hornets will be severely short-handed due to a string of injuries, including key absences of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle during Charlotte’s loss to the Lakers on Monday and has been ruled out for at least a week. His return will depend on how he progresses during re-evaluation, with a tentative comeback expected around Feb. 12.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hornets suffered a major setback when Brandon Miller was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The former Alabama standout has already undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mark Williams (foot injury management) will miss the game against the Clippers, but he is expected to return to action against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 1. Additionally, Cody Martin (left groin tightness) has been ruled out for Friday’s game.

Similar to Miller, Grant Williams has also been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn right ACL. Meanwhile, Tre Mann remains sidelined with spinal disc irritation and the Hornets have yet to provide an official update on his condition.

Expand Tweet

On a more positive note, Josh Green is listed as "probable" with right foot soreness, making it likely that the former Dallas Mavericks player will be available to play on Friday.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on FDSSE (local), FDSSC (local) and tv64 (local) while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback