Charlotte Hornets injury update: PJ Washington's status revealed for the upcoming fixtures

PJ Washington’s season has not started off as planned, and it now looks like he will be sidelined due to an elbow injury.

In seven matches this season, the 23-year-old has averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in a career-low 21.1 minutes per game.

Washington was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets as the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and is in his third season in the NBA. He played a crucial role for the Hornets in the two previous seasons, averaging 30.4 minutes, 12.6 points, and six rebounds per game.

In Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, Washington hyperextended his elbow and left the game early.

The next day, the Charlotte Hornets released a statement saying that Washington would miss tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings and the next game against the LA Clippers. In their statement, the Hornets also revealed that Washington would be re-evaluated next week.

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR INJURY UPDATE: @hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. INJURY UPDATE: @hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week.

The Hornets have started the 2021-22 season off well, going 5-4 in the first nine games.

What has been PJ Washington's role on the Charlotte Hornets?

Charlotte Hornets young stars Miles Bridges #0 (left) and PJ Washington #25 (right)

The rise of Miles Bridges has played a significant role in PJ Washington's decline. Bridges has taken a giant leap this season, averaging team-highs in points and minutes (24.1 points in 35.8 minutes per game). The Charlotte Hornets also signed center Mason Plumlee, who has started all nine games for the team.

Washington is listed as a power forward but often plays at the center position when the Hornets go small. He stands at just 6-feet 7-inches, which is pretty small for a center.

Plumlee, at 6-feet 11-inches, came in and secured the center starting spot. He is averaging a team-high 8.1 rebounds while also leading the team in defensive rating at 110. Washington has a 111 defensive rating, but in 100 fewer minutes.

With Bridges taking minutes from PJ Washington at power forward, and Plumlee taking minutes away at the center position, Washington has been relegated to the bench.

🎥: FINAL: #Hornets 125, Portland 113LaMelo Ball: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assistsKelly Oubre Jr: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 stealsMiles Bridges: 19 points, 9 assists, 5 reboundsPJ Washington: 17 points, and a blockPJ says goodnight🎥: @BallySportsSO FINAL: #Hornets 125, Portland 113LaMelo Ball: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assistsKelly Oubre Jr: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 stealsMiles Bridges: 19 points, 9 assists, 5 reboundsPJ Washington: 17 points, and a blockPJ says goodnight 🎥: @BallySportsSO https://t.co/esZJdkv0BG

Washington has been shooting pretty well from three, making 36% on 3.1 attempts, which is lower than his career averages at 4.2 shots shooting 38%. This drop-off does not warrant such a decrease in his minutes, so it is almost odd that his role has diminished so much.

PJ Washington is still impacting games from the bench, but it doesn't seem like the role that most fans expected him to play. However, the Charlotte Hornets have shown that they have the talent to be a play-in tournament team, and Washington can help the team achieve that.

