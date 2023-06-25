“Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year” – Brandon Miller makes huge claim after getting drafted by Buzz City

The 2023 NBA draft controversial pick Brandon Miller is full of confidence heading into Charlotte. Like every other prospect in his draft class, Miller is delighted to finally make it into an NBA team and is excited to meet the team he's going to work for in the 2023-24 season.

While he gave generic answers during his interview, Brandom also made a bold statement. When asked about how he could contribute to the Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller made an interesting comment. He said that he'll do everything that the team asks of him.

Miller also nonchalantly stated that he sees the Hornet going to the NBA Finals next season and winning it all. Brandon said:

"Like I said just making all the winning plays. Doing whatever the team needs me to do. I think I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year so hopefully we will get that big trophy at the end."

Will Brandon Miller fit in with the Charlotte Hornets?

2023 NBA Draft

Brandon Miller is officially a part of the Charlotte Hornets, and many opportunities await him in the 2023-24 season. Being selected as the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, many people wonder if the Hornets made the right decision by picking Miller over Scoot Henderson. Apparently, Charlotte had their eyes on Brandon the whole time, hence him going second in the draft.

While the Hornets are delighted to get the prospect they've always wanted, the next question is will he be a perfect fit for the team? Miller currently plays at the small forward position, which is the same position Kelly Oubre Jr. played for in Charlotte. Oubre Jr. is a free agent this summer, and the Hornets might want to rethink re-signing him now that they have Brandon on their team.

If Charlotte decides to roll with Miller come the 2023-24 season, then this could come as good news for the rookie. With the Hornets' current roster, it's likely that Brandon will easily become their starting forward this upcoming season. His playing style also pairs well with LaMelo Ball's visual prowess.

Brandon Miller is a slasher with a solid 3-point shot in his arsenal. This gives Ball the opportunity to lob it up or kick it out to Miller anytime. If executed right, LaMelo and Brandon might be a duo to watch out for next season.

