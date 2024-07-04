Charlotte Hornets Summer League 2024 roster, dates and complete schedule

Preparations for the 2024-25 NBA season for the Charlotte Hornets get underway as they start their summer league campaign this weekend. They will take part in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento from July 6-9 before proceeding to the NBA2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 12-22.

At the California Classic, the Hornets will compete against the San Antonio Spurs, Chinese National Team and hosts Sacramento Kings. They will play back-to-back games to open their bid in the tournament before taking a one-day break on July 8 and returning for their final game on July 9.

On Tuesday, the Hornets announced their full roster for their 2024 summer league campaign.

Charlotte Hornets summer league roster

* James Banks III - C

* RaeQuan Battle - G

* Leaky Black - F

* Pedro Bradshaw - F

* Kevin Cross Jr. - F

* Marcus Garret - G

* Mouhamadou Gueye - F

* Malik Hall - F

* Caleb McConnell - G

* Bryce McGowens - G

* Brandon Miller* - G/F

* Matt Morgan - G

* Drew Pember - F

* Charles Pride - G

* Tidjane Salaun - F

* Zavier Simpson - G

* KJ Simpson - G

* Brandon Slater - F

* Nick Smith Jr. - G

* Jake Stephens - C

* = Las Vegas Summer League only

Charlotte Hornets 2024 Summer League schedule and how to watch them

The Charlotte Hornets begin their California Classic campaign on July 6 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento against the Spurs before playing the Chinese National Team the next day.

They take a one-day break in July 8 before finishing their assignments on July 9 against hosts Sacramento Kings.

Their games can be watched over ESPN2 as well as on NBA TV. Below is their full California Classic TV schedule:

* Hornets-Spurs (July 6 I 8:30 p.m. I NBA TV)

* Hornets-Chinese National Team (July 7 I 8 p.m. I ESPN2)

* Hornets-Kings (July 9 I 10 p.m. I NBA TV)

After their action in the California Classic, the Charlotte Hornets proceed to compete in the 2K25 NBA Summer League from July 12-22, where all 30 NBA teams will be represented.

There. a total of 76 games will be played over 11 days, with the games to be played both at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Every competing team will play at least five games, including four from July 12 to 19. The Charlotte Hornets go up against the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Below are the Hornets' schedule and where to catch the games:

* Hornets-Knicks (July 13 I 5 p.m.I ESPN2)

* Hornets-Nuggets (July 16 I 6 p.m. I ESPN2)

* Hornets-Celtics (July 17 I 5:30 p.m. I NBA TV)

* Hornets-Blazers (July 19 I 11 p.m. I ESPN2)

The top four teams after the initial phase will advance to play in the semifinals on July 21, with the winner to play the championship game on July 22. Those that don't make the playoffs will play an extra game on July 20 or 21 after the playoff seedings have been determined.

