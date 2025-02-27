Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 27 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Dallas Mavericks face off against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on Thursday, aiming to bounce back from a two-game winless road trip. Kyrie Irving and Co. are looking to kick off their three-game homestand on a positive note.

Meanwhile, despite their struggles this season, the Hornets will be high on confidence, drawing inspiration from their previous win over the Mavs in their lone meeting of the campaign.

During the Jan. 19 matchup at Spectrum Center, the Hornets clinched a huge 110-105 win. Backed by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges' collective 46-point outing, Charlotte secured their first and only three-game win streak of the season.

The Mavs suffered a humbling loss, but Irving and Daniel Gafford’s efforts were worth acknowledging. The one-two punch put on a scoring clinic, recording 33 points and 31 points, respectively.

A win won't immediately affect the Hornets' position in the standings. However, it would boost the Mavs to a 32-28 record, elevating them to ninth place in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Feb. 27

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Charlotte Hornets have been dealing with numerous injuries in recent games, and their latest injury report indicates that their situation hasn’t improved ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Josh Okogie (hamstring sprain) and Tidjane Salaun (ankle sprain) will be on the sidelines. They join Tre Mann (back), Grant Williams (knee) and Brandon Miller (wrist), each of whom is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Seth Curry is listed as "probable" while DaQuan Jeffries and Wendell Moore Jr. are "questionable", with their availability depending on their health before tip-off.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled with injuries throughout the season, and several key players remain sidelined. Anthony Davis (left adductor sprain), Daniel Gafford (knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Caleb Martin (hip) will all continue to miss time.

Meanwhile, Dwight Powell and PJ Washington are listed as "questionable" and will be game-time decisions for the coaching staff.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted starting lineup and depth charts for Feb. 27

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

The Charlotte Hornets’ starting lineup is expected to include LaMelo Ball, Nick Smith Jr., Josh Green, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center LaMelo Ball Nick Smith Jr. Josh Green Miles Bridges Mark Williams Elfrid Payton Seth Curry Moussa Diabate Jusuf Nurkic Damion Baugh Taj Gibson

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Dallas Mavericks are projected to start with Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Dwight Powell.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Kyrie Irving Max Christie Klay Thompson PJ Washington Dwight Powell Spencer Dinwiddie Dante Exum Naji Marshall Olivier-Maxence Prosper Kessler Edwards Jaden Hardy Moses Brown Brandon Williams Kylor Kelley

