Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 23, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 24, 2024 04:37 GMT
Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors had their first of two meetings this season on Friday. Charlotte and Golden State finished the 2022-23 season with a 1-1 record in head-to-head battles. The Hornets, which have been surprisingly playing well of late, will be looking to get a leg up on their opponents.

A low-scoring first quarter opened the Hornets-Warriors game. Golden State took an early 22-15 lead behind balanced scoring. Klay Thompson, who came off the bench again, went 2-of-3 from deep, and was the hot hand for the Dubs.

The Warriors continued their steady play in the second quarter with Steph Curry, Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga joining the fray. Miles Bridges top scored for the Hornets with 10 first-half points but it wasn't enough for Charlotte.

The Golden State Warriors took a 43-29 halftime lead but it could have been much worse for the Charlotte Hornets. Curry and his teammates missed a couple of open jumpers that would have blown the game wide open.

Charlotte Hornets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Brandon Miller001302
Cody Martin211300
Miles Bridges1052111
Nick Richards581114
Tre Mann520002
Grant Williams210001
JT Thor000010
Seth Curry022000
Vasilije Micic511001
Bryce McGowens010010

Golden State Warriors game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green361121
Jonathan Kuminga664222
Andrew Wiggins622012
Seth Curry711103
Brandin Podziemski523000
Dario Saric231002
Kevon Looney030000
Trayce Jackson-Davis040001
Klay Thompson610003
Gary Payton II800100
Lester Quinones030000

