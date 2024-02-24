Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 23, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors had their first of two meetings this season on Friday. Charlotte and Golden State finished the 2022-23 season with a 1-1 record in head-to-head battles. The Hornets, which have been surprisingly playing well of late, will be looking to get a leg up on their opponents.
A low-scoring first quarter opened the Hornets-Warriors game. Golden State took an early 22-15 lead behind balanced scoring. Klay Thompson, who came off the bench again, went 2-of-3 from deep, and was the hot hand for the Dubs.
The Warriors continued their steady play in the second quarter with Steph Curry, Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga joining the fray. Miles Bridges top scored for the Hornets with 10 first-half points but it wasn't enough for Charlotte.
The Golden State Warriors took a 43-29 halftime lead but it could have been much worse for the Charlotte Hornets. Curry and his teammates missed a couple of open jumpers that would have blown the game wide open.