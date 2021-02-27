Charlotte Hornets 121-130 Golden State Warriors: Twitter explodes as Draymond Green records a triple-double in first 3 quarters

The Golden State Warriors avenged their defeat from the previous meeting with the Charlotte Hornets as Steph Curry and co. registered a 130-121 victory. The match was entertaining to watch but was also a lot more one-sided than what the post-match scoreline suggests.

The Charlotte Hornets conceded a 15-point lead in the first half and never recovered. LaMelo Ball and the Hornets fought hard in the fourth quarter and outscored the Dubs 37-27 but it still wasn't enough as the Warriors managed to see out the game.

Draymond Green, who was ejected in the previous meeting between the two sides, registered a career-high 19 assists en route to his first triple-double of the season. With the win, the Golden State Warriors recorded their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Draymond Green paves the way for the Golden State Warriors to win

Draymond Green had a tremendous game as he put up his first triple-double of the season. He finished the night with 11 points and 19 assists to go with 12 rebounds. In the last game against the Charlotte Hornets, Draymond was ejected at a crucial stage of the game as the Hornets edged out the Dubs 102-100 in a close encounter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Draymond's performance:

Let’s have a live look at Draymond Green: #Warriors pic.twitter.com/TDJp6LnjO1 — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) February 27, 2021

Draymond after the double tech last week pic.twitter.com/zZzD3GI9S7 — Jack (19-15) (@GucciMaximin) February 27, 2021

Dray Day💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/PAkOx5sods — There Goes That Dude Again (@That415Dude) February 27, 2021

Draymond Green notches a triple double in 3 quarters against the Hornets with 11 points, 10 rebound and a career-high 17 assists. #Warriors 12 minutes away from recording their first 3 game winning streak of the season — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) February 27, 2021

The Golden State Warriors also registered their first 3-game winning streak of the 2020-21 NBA season. Here's how Dubsnation reacted to the feat on Twitter:

Yay Dubs! 3 in a row! #DubNation sees 👀 you! Growing a new team is hard work. Coach Kerr says he loves coaching this team. Keep your foot on the ⛽! 🏀🏀🏀💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾👟👟👟👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿😀😀😀#MomentumMatters — Life's A Bouquet (@AndraLThomas1) February 27, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets were appreciated for their effort as the fans heaped praise on LaMelo Ball's yet again.

LaMelo Ball tonight:



22 points

6 assists

7 rebounds

7/16 FG



Proving why the warriors shouldn’t have passed on him 🔥🔥🔥 — 🚶🏾‍♂️ (@AwxvyX2) February 27, 2021

Lamelo Ball went from a little annoying kid with braces to a pretty decent NBA player



He def ate his wheaties — Josh Davies (@daviesinator) February 27, 2021

LaMelo also had 7 Rebs and 6as

Not everything is about points😉 — янє☔️🧸 (@rhemmyyyyy) February 27, 2021

James Wiseman, Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr., the other architects of Golden State Warriors win over Charlotte Hornets

James Wiseman scored 16 points in 16 minutes in what happened to be only his third game after returning from injury. Kelly Oubre Jr. played a team-high 38 minutes and ended up second on the scorer's list behind talisman Steph Curry, scoring 27 points.

Steph Curry ended the night with 29 points and made sure the Dubs didn't succumb to the impressive pressing by the Charlotte Hornets. Here's how Twitter appreciated the former MVP, Wiseman and Oubre:

meanwhile Steph Curry chasing himself 🤣 https://t.co/qsyPofWdwi — 23 (@JustineAndre30) February 27, 2021

Kelly Oubre Jr. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Pzs6WvAddn — Shema Abel (@ShemaAbe1) February 27, 2021

Eight of Draymond Green's 19 assists led to dunks. Six of these dunks were by Kelly Oubre Jr. — Positive Residual (@presidual) February 27, 2021

