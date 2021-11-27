Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets are back on the road for a four-game road trip starting Saturday (November 27) against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The Hornets are on a three-game winning streak, while the Rockets are coming off their second win of the season.

The Hornets have been playing really well the past three weeks. They have won three games in a row heading into Saturday's matchup and are 8-2 in their last ten games. They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-115 at home on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Rockets finally ended their 15-game losing streak by surprising the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Despite Jalen Green suffering an injury early in the game, the Rockets used great teamwork to beat the Bulls 118-113 for their second win of the season.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Mason Plumlee of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets have five players on their injury report for the game against the Houston Rockets. Four players are listed as out, while one is listed as questionable. The four players who are out against the Rockets are Vernon Carey Jr., Arnoldas Kulboka, Scottie Lewis and JT Thor.

All four players are on assignment to the NBA G League. Kulboka and Lewis are signed to two-way deals, while Carey Jr. and Thor were the Hornets' draft picks this year.

Meanwhile, the only player who is questionable is big man Mason Plumlee. He missed the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a right calf strain.

Player Status Out Vernon Carey Jr. Out G League Assignment Arnoldas Kuboka Out G League Assignment Scottie Lewis Out G League Assignment Mason Plumlee Questionable Right Calf Strain JT Thor Out G League Assignment

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets have four players on their injury list for the matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. All four players are listed as out, but only one is injured.

Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix are on assignment to the NBA G League. Christopher and Garuba are rookies looking for consistent playing time, while Nix is signed to a two-way contract.

The only player listed as out is super rookie Jalen Green, who is suffering from a strained left hamstring. He was injured in the game against the Chicago Bulls.

According to Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, there is no timetable for Green's return. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated in a week, but there's no guarantee that his injury will have healed by that time.

Player Status Out Josh Christopher Out G League Assignment Usman Garuba Out G League Assignment Jalen Green Out Left Hamstring Strain Daishen Nix Out G League Assignment

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Players of the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to use the same lineup if Mason Plumlee is unavailable against the Houston Rockets. In the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Hornets started PJ Washington at center in place of Plumlee.

LaMelo Ball is the starting point guard, while Terry Rozier will surely be the undersized shooting guard. Completing the frontcourt, Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges are the starting forwards.

Off the bench, the Hornets have a solid bunch of role players, including Kelly Oubre, Jaden McDaniels and Cody Martin. Nick Richards and Ish Smith could also provide some spark if needed.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will be without starting shooting guard Jalen Green in the lineup for at least a week. Eric Gordon is the ideal replacement for Green, with Kevin Porter Jr. at point guard.

Jae'Sean Tate remains in one of the forward positions, while Christian Wood is the starting center. Danuel House could get the call as a starter since he had the hot hand against the Chicago Bulls. House also has experience being a starter for the small-ball Rockets of the past few seasons.

The Rockets bench is also deep with a handful of young players ready to step up against the Charlotte Hornets. Alperen Sengun is starting to show more potential in limited minutes, while Kevin Martin Jr. provides defense and energy. Garrison Matthews and Armoni Brooks are three-point specialists who can spread the floor.

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets: Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - PJ Washington.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Eric Gordon | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Danuel House | Center - Christian Wood.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra