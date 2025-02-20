Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets and the LA Lakers started the resumption of NBA action following the All-Star break. Charlotte visited Los Angeles to make up for the game that was postponed in January because of the wildfires. The Hornets hoped to even the season series after losing to the Lakers 112-107 late last month.

The game was tied at 16-16 with roughly two minutes remaining in the first quarter before the Lakers took control of the game. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura combined for 14 points to push LA to a 28-21 lead at the end of the period.

Miles Bridges started hot for the Hornets, scattering 10 first-quarter points. Mark Williams, playing in his first game since the Lakers' rescinded their trade for him, contributed two points and two rebounds.

The second quarter followed the first quarter route. Charlotte stayed close until the home team made a run as the period ended. The Lakers extended their lead to 48-37 heading into the halftime break.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Miles Bridges 12 5 0 4 0 Mark Williams 4 5 0 0 0 LaMelo Ball 9 0 3 0 0 Josh Green 2 2 0 1 0 Nick Smith Jr. 0 0 0 1 0 Tidjane Salaun 0 6 0 0 0 Jusuf Nurkic 0 4 2 0 0 Seth Curry 7 3 0 0 0 DaQuan Jeffries 3 0 0 0 1 Elfrid Payton 0 0 1 0 0 Taj Gibson - - - - - - - - - - Moussa Diabate - - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 10 5 3 1 0 LeBron James 10 5 6 1 0 Jaxson Hayes 2 3 0 0 0 Luka Doncic 4 7 5 0 0 Austin Reaves 2 1 1 1 1 Dorian Finney-Smith 9 2 1 0 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 2 2 0 0 0 Alex Len 0 0 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 6 2 1 0 0 Dalton Knecht 3 2 0 1 0 Markieff Morris -- - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish - - - - - - - - - - Christian Koloko - - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton - - - - - - - - - Bronny James - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

