  Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 20, 2025 04:06 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Feb. 19 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Charlotte Hornets and the LA Lakers started the resumption of NBA action following the All-Star break. Charlotte visited Los Angeles to make up for the game that was postponed in January because of the wildfires. The Hornets hoped to even the season series after losing to the Lakers 112-107 late last month.

The game was tied at 16-16 with roughly two minutes remaining in the first quarter before the Lakers took control of the game. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura combined for 14 points to push LA to a 28-21 lead at the end of the period.

Miles Bridges started hot for the Hornets, scattering 10 first-quarter points. Mark Williams, playing in his first game since the Lakers' rescinded their trade for him, contributed two points and two rebounds.

The second quarter followed the first quarter route. Charlotte stayed close until the home team made a run as the period ended. The Lakers extended their lead to 48-37 heading into the halftime break.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Miles Bridges125040
Mark Williams45000
LaMelo Ball90300
Josh Green22010
Nick Smith Jr.00010
Tidjane Salaun06000
Jusuf Nurkic04200
Seth Curry73000
DaQuan Jeffries30001
Elfrid Payton0 0 100
Taj Gibson- - --------
Moussa Diabate- - --------
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura105310
LeBron James105610
Jaxson Hayes23000
Luka Doncic47500
Austin Reaves21111
Dorian Finney-Smith92100
Jarred Vanderbilt22000
Alex Len00000
Gabe Vincent62100
Dalton Knecht32010
Markieff Morris-----------
Cam Reddish----------
Christian Koloko- - --------
Shake Milton- - -------
Bronny James- - -------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
