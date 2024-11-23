Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 23, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets will face the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in one week. Charlotte won 115-114 after Lonzo Ball made two free throws following a controversial Giannis Anteteokounmpo foul in their first meeting. The Hornets look to repeat even on the Bucks’ home court in the rematch.

Antetokounmpo, who called the foul bogus, gets a chance to lead his team to a revenge game against the Hornets. The Greek Freak, who has largely been unstoppable this season, hopes to tie the season series with a bounce-back win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will host the Hornets-Bucks showdown. Basketball fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Hornets (+310) vs. Bucks (-390)

Odds: Hornets (+8.5) vs. Bucks (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o222.0 -110) vs. Bucks (u222.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Charlotte Hornets have survived games they had no business winning. Crucial plays from Brandon Miller and Lonzo Ball allowed them to pull off upsets. They will be looking more of the same from both to help guide them to a win.

Ball and Miller have shown that they’re one of the top duos in the NBA. In the Hornets’ 123-121 win against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, they combined for 73 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. They must do more to stay unbeaten in the season series against the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers blasted the officiating for his team’s 115-114 loss to the Hornets. Replays showed that Ball slipped, but the referees called a foul on Antetokounmpo. The Bucks get a chance to get revenge in Saturday’s rematch.

To do that, they have to win the rebounding battle, after getting mauled on the boards in the first meeting, and limit their turnovers. Milwaukee is on a three-game streak, but it will be playing the back end of a back-to-back set.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball | SG: Josh Green | SF: Brandon Miller | PF: Moussa Diabate | PF: Grant Williams

Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard | SG: Andre Jackson | SF: Taurean Prince | PF: Giannis Antetkounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

(No player props released until hours before the game)

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Bucks are rolling, winning five of their last six games. They will be at home so the crowd will be in their favor. Expect the Bucks to win and beat the -8.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback