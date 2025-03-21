Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The OKC Thunder are set to host the Charlotte Hornets in the final game of their current two-game homestand. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder (57-12) have taken the lead in the league's win/loss record, given Cleveland Cavaliers (56-13) are on a three-game skid. A win in the Hornets vs. Thunder matchup could propel Oklahoma City to a fifth straight league win and clinch a 2-0 sweep in the season series.
The two teams previously met on Dec. 28 at the Spectrum Center. Playing without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets’ starters put up a solid effort with a combined 69 points. However, they were outperformed by the Thunder’s dominant starting unit’s 83-point outing, led by SGA’s 22-point performance.
Despite facing several injury-related absences, the Thunder are still heavily favored heading into tonight’s matchup. They will secure their 58th victory of the season with a win, surpassing last year’s total.
Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports for Mar. 21
Charlotte Hornets injury report
The Charlotte Hornets have added several players to their injury report for tonight’s matchup against the OKC Thunder. Tre Mann (disc herniation), Brandon Miller (right wrist), Josh Okogie (left hamstring), Marcus Garrett (lower back), Tidjane Salaun (right ankle) and Grant Williams (right ACL) are officially ruled out.
OKC Thunder injury report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are missing two players who usually start games – Jalen Williams (hip strain) and Lu Dort (right hip). Ousmane Dieng will join them on the bench due to a calf strain. Whereas Cason Wallace (shoulder strain) is listed as “questionable”.
Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 21
Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart
The Charlotte Hornets’s projected starting lineup for tonight’s clash against the #1 Western Conference team includes LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, DaQuan Jeffries, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams.
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
The OKC Thunder are set to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Chet Holmgren for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
