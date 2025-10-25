Chauncey Billups’ Arrest Leaves Wife and Daughter Stoic as Reporter Describes Chilling Courtroom Scene

The Athletic reporter Jason Quick described the chilling scene that unfolded as Chauncey Billups was escorted out of a courtroom in Portland on Thursday.Billups was arrested at his house in Portland as part of the FBI’s gambling probe into the NBA. His arrest is part of an operation that also oversaw the arrest of Terry Rozier, along with 30 others.Billups appeared in court on Thursday and was granted temporary release following two indictments of money laundering and wire fraud, while his wife and daughter were in attendance.Writing for The Athletic, Jason Quick described a silent moment shared by the Portland Trail Blazers' former head coach and his wife:“He stood and walked 10 feet to the door, passing in front of Piper in the process,” Quick wrote. “In his eyes, there was nothing. He was hollow, emotionless, void. She was stoic, lips pursed, head high, just as emotionless.”Billups' wife was understandably not the only one affected by his arrest. His daughter, Cydney Billups, was also in court for his hearing. Another daughter, Cenaiya, appeared to be affected as well; she shared a picture on social media on Thursday but made her account private shortly after news of her father's arrest. Instagram story posted by Billups' daughter before making her account private.Quick also gave his own account of Billups’ demeanor, explaining how he had come to know him as an “upbeat” personality throughout the years:“He was this force of positivity, wrapped in a smile, who paraded around with unrivaled confidence and swag. For as much losing as he endured, and as much criticism rained down upon him from fans, he was always upbeat. Always. I never once saw him down.”Chauncey Billups’ lawyer denies gambling allegations, citing Blazers coach’s Hall of Fame legacyAn NBA legend, Chauncey Billups, spent 17 seasons in the league playing for the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and LA Clippers.He played 1,043 games for his career, averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Billups won the Finals MVP award after winning the only NBA championship of his career with the Pistons in 2004.In his statement on Thursday, Billups’ lawyer denied all allegations against his client, citing his status as a Hall of Famer:“To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his Hall of Fame legacy, his reputation and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game.”His legacy would be the least of Billups' concerns at the moment. If found guilty, the NBA legend faces the possibility of going to jail, which will undoubtedly have ramifications for his family as well.