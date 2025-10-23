Chauncey Billups Career Earnings: How Much Did Trail Blazers Coach and Ex-Champion Make in NBA?

Chauncey Billups made the headlines on Thursday as the Portland Trail Blazers' head coach was arrested in a federal investigation related to sports betting and gambling. Billups has been connected to the NBA for more than 25 years now.

Ad

He began his career in 1997, when the Boston Celtics selected him as the third overall pick in the '97 NBA Draft. However, after playing only a single year in Boston, the Celtics traded him to the Raptors.

Billups played 17 years in the NBA, and during that time, he earned a significant amount of money. According to Spotrac, the former Pistons star has earned $106,836,936 throughout his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Billups became a journeyman in the first few years of his career. The Raptors traded him to the Nuggets after a year. Denver did the same and traded him to the Timberwolves a year later.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chauncey Billups found a home in Detroit as the Pistons kept him for six years. He played his career's best basketball there and won the 2004 NBA championship. He was also named the 2004 NBA Finals MVP.

He averaged 21.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in five games of the Finals series against an LA Lakers squad featuring prime Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Details on Blazers' coach Chauncey Billups' arrest

The FBI conducted two separate operations to arrest the suspects in two distinct cases. The first operation was named "Operation Nothing But Bet," and it was related to insider sports betting. Heat guard Terry Rozier was indicted in this case.

Ad

The second operation was named "Operation Royal Flush," and it was related to rigged poker games. The suspects arrested in this case were allegedly using high-tech gadgets to cheat and steal millions of dollars from mafia families that have ruled organized crime in the New York area.

Chauncey Billups was indicted in the second case. The details on his arrest have not yet been revealed. However, he is set up to be arraigned in Portland, Oregon, later Thursday. Billups was arrested with former NBA player Damon Jones.

Ad

The Blazers coach took over the head coaching job in Portland in 2021. He has been trying to reinvent the Blazers squad and turn them into contenders for the past few years. The team fell apart after Damian Lillard moved to Milwaukee in the 2023-24 season.

However, at the start of the season, Lillard came back to Portland after getting waived by the Bucks. The Blazers have named assistant coach Tiago Splitter as the interim head coach, while they await more information on Chauncey Billups's status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.