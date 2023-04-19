Cheapest way to watch NBA Playoffs 2023: List of all streams and offers

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are underway with great excitement among fans. Multiple lower seeds have clinched wins in the opening games of their respective series, showing that this year's postseason is highly unpredictable.

If anything, the playoffs are a must-watch. There are plenty of ways fans can view the playoffs this season. Games are televised nationally on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT. Fans looking to stream games online also have a bevy of options.

Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Directv Stream, and YouTube TV are among the online streams fans can use to view games. However, not all of these options could be affordable as they are all subscription based. Sling TV appears to be the cheapest at $40 per month. It's $30 cheaper than other streams like Hulu + Live TV, Directv Stream, and YouTube TV.

Sling also offers a 50% discount on the first month's subscription for new users of the streaming app.

Looking at how the 2023 NBA Playoffs have fared

The 2023 NBA Playoffs have started with multiple teams entering the postseason healthy. The availability of superstars makes the postseason a must-watch. There are plenty of unpredictable matchups as both conferences experienced a tight race in the standings.

The Western Conference, in particular, has been impacted. Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers and Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns face off in the first round. The two teams are good enough to be playing in the conference finals, but only one will advance to the second round. The series is tied 1-1.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Kawhi Leonard ripped Kevin Durant and dunked it. My word.



Meanwhile, LeBron James' LA Lakers finished the season seventh and faced Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers are up one game already and have overturned the odds. The defending champions Golden State Warriors, who opened as the favorites against the Sacramento Kings, are down 0-2.

Last year's top seed Miami Heat finished eighth and set up an enticing clash with Milwaukee Bucks, in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have gone 1-0 up with a blowout win in Game 1. The Bucks face a legitimate prospect of not making it past the second round.

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are level 1-1 in their 2023 NBA playoffs first-round series, and the result of that matchup is also unpredictable with how things have gone thus far.

