  • "Cheatin’ on the Panthers": Fans lost it over Steph Curry’s 'weird crossover' with $6.1B NFL team after NBA opening night win

"Cheatin' on the Panthers": Fans lost it over Steph Curry's 'weird crossover' with $6.1B NFL team after NBA opening night win

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 22, 2025 23:11 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl 50-Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

Having spent his formative years in Charlotte, Steph Curry has been a longtime fan of the Carolina Panthers. It was strange, then, for some fans to see the Golden State Warriors superstar showing his support for another NFL team on social media.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens (a franchise worth $6.1 billion, according to Forbes) tweeted pictures of Curry and their safety Kyle Hamilton. The pictures were taken from a new youth facility built by the Ravens and supported by both athletes.

Some fans online appeared to struggle with the thought of Curry showing solidarity with an NFL team that wasn't the Panthers.

"steph's cheating on the panthers LMAOO," one fan tweeted.
"This is a weird crossover," another fan observed.
Meanwhile, other netizens shared different observations, including the physical attributes of both Curry and Hamilton.

"It’s wild how Steph looks small on NBA courts and Kyle looks big on NFL fields," one netizen pointed out.
For better or for worse, Curry has proudly worn his fandom for the Panthers on his sleeve. Throughout his career in Golden State, he has found time to attend Panthers games, including their Super Bowl 50 showdown against the Denver Broncos. Curry was even handed the honor of banging the team's "Keep Pounding" drum before that game.

No stranger to detractors, Curry has been heckled for the support that he has shown for the Panthers. Around this time last year, the four-time NBA champion joined ESPN's Scott Van Pelt at halftime of a "Monday Night Football" showdown. When Curry inserted a quick "Go Panthers" towards the end of the segment, Van Pelt responded with, "Good luck with that."

Still, Curry has not relented in his commitment to the Panthers. Supporting a community-based initiative by another NFL team isn't likely to change his mind on his longstanding fandom.

"Our organized chaos took over": Steph Curry comments on first win of 2025-26 season vs Lakers

On the court, Curry has gotten off to a great start as he led the Warriors to a 119-109 victory over the LA Lakers.

After the game, Curry stated that the Warriors had begun imposing their will and identity this season.

"Our organized chaos took over," Curry said in a post-game interview. "Easy layups, easy catch and shoot threes just off of ball movement. Warrior basketball took over."

Curry finished with 23 points, four assists, and three steals in the 10-point victory over the LeBron James-less Lakers.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

