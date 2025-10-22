"Cheatin’ on the Panthers": Fans lost it over Steph Curry’s 'weird crossover' with $6.1B NFL team after NBA opening night win

Having spent his formative years in Charlotte, Steph Curry has been a longtime fan of the Carolina Panthers. It was strange, then, for some fans to see the Golden State Warriors superstar showing his support for another NFL team on social media.On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens (a franchise worth $6.1 billion, according to Forbes) tweeted pictures of Curry and their safety Kyle Hamilton. The pictures were taken from a new youth facility built by the Ravens and supported by both athletes.Some fans online appeared to struggle with the thought of Curry showing solidarity with an NFL team that wasn't the Panthers.&quot;steph's cheating on the panthers LMAOO,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;This is a weird crossover,&quot; another fan observed.Robo 🐦‍⬛ @iTsRoboWasTakenLINKsteph's cheating on the panthers LMAOOSeth @RatBirdRoostLINKThis is a weird crossoverDepressed Ravens Fan @LfreakyakatruzzLINKI thought bro was a panthers fanMeanwhile, other netizens shared different observations, including the physical attributes of both Curry and Hamilton.&quot;It’s wild how Steph looks small on NBA courts and Kyle looks big on NFL fields,&quot; one netizen pointed out.Ralph 🐎🏑 @OG_GoldMouthLINKIt’s wild how Steph looks small on NBA courts and Kyle looks big on NFL fieldsStringer Bell 🤨 @TheBFLSpeaksLINKWe are so back. I feel a 10 game winning streak comingChris @BmoreChriisLINKcan steph play right guard?For better or for worse, Curry has proudly worn his fandom for the Panthers on his sleeve. Throughout his career in Golden State, he has found time to attend Panthers games, including their Super Bowl 50 showdown against the Denver Broncos. Curry was even handed the honor of banging the team's &quot;Keep Pounding&quot; drum before that game.No stranger to detractors, Curry has been heckled for the support that he has shown for the Panthers. Around this time last year, the four-time NBA champion joined ESPN's Scott Van Pelt at halftime of a &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; showdown. When Curry inserted a quick &quot;Go Panthers&quot; towards the end of the segment, Van Pelt responded with, &quot;Good luck with that.&quot;Still, Curry has not relented in his commitment to the Panthers. Supporting a community-based initiative by another NFL team isn't likely to change his mind on his longstanding fandom.&quot;Our organized chaos took over&quot;: Steph Curry comments on first win of 2025-26 season vs LakersOn the court, Curry has gotten off to a great start as he led the Warriors to a 119-109 victory over the LA Lakers.After the game, Curry stated that the Warriors had begun imposing their will and identity this season.&quot;Our organized chaos took over,&quot; Curry said in a post-game interview. &quot;Easy layups, easy catch and shoot threes just off of ball movement. Warrior basketball took over.&quot;Guru @DrGuru_LINKSteph Curry on the Warriors' win: “Our organized chaos took over... easy layups, easy catch and shoot threes just off of ball movement. Warrior basketball took over.&quot; 🗣️Curry finished with 23 points, four assists, and three steals in the 10-point victory over the LeBron James-less Lakers.