"Check the refs betting accounts": NBA fans left bewildered over questionable calls as Knicks bag Game 1 vs Pacers 

The New York Knicks bagged Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semis matchup against the Indiana Pacers, winning 121-117. The Pacers were in the lead until early in the fourth quarter, seemingly holding the edge to steal homecourt in the series opener. However, some strong play by the Knicks, especially Jalen Brunson, brought New York back in the context.

While the Knicks deserve their props, there were a few questionable calls down the stretch, which could have gone in the Pacers' favor. That included a kickball violation on Aaron Nesmith with 52.1 seconds left and the game tied at 115-115. The ball went off Nesmith's hand.

Meanwhile, another decisive call that favored the Knicks was an illegal screen on Myles Turner with 13 seconds left, with New York having a one-point lead. Donte DiVincenzo seemingly selling the contact on that possession as Turner had established position, he moved slightly but in the opposite direction, which the refs generally don't call.

The refereeing had NBA fans perplexed, as these were vital calls that could have swung the game either way. One "X" user named @ogchabzo wrote in frustration that the officials might have placed bets in the Knicks' favor:

"Check the refs betting accounts"

@Jacobmoreonnba insinuated that league commissioner Adam Silver may have something to do with it:

"Adam Silver made the call"

@bullskickass wrote:

"What is going on with the refs?"

@DubsBetterrr wrote:

"Heck no these refs stink"

More reactions followed:

Pacers' HC Rick Carlisle gives blunt response on officiating vs Knicks on the road

Rick Carlisle didn't beat around the bush when asked about the refereeing decisions that may have cost the Pacers at winning Game 1 against the Knicks. The 2011 championship-winning coach claimed that he doesn't think Indiana is going to warrant enough calls on the road during this series after Monday's incidents.

"I don't want to talk about the officiating," said Carlisle. "We're not expecting to get calls in here."

The Pacers coach reflected on Myles Turner's illegal screen call and wished the refs let that one go.

"It would be nice if they laid off that one, but they didn't."

Meanwhile, Myles Turner was critical of the kickball and illegal screen being called, saying that it was "glaring." The Knicks also had a 26-19 free throw disparity during the contest.

The refereeing decisions will be a topic of discussion until Game 2, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that both teams match up well, potentially giving fans a chance to watch a long and hard-fought series. Both teams were right in it until the end, with significant contributions from all players in the rotation.