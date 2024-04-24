“Cheers to a good game” - Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods and Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams celebrate Suns-Wolves thriller

Karl-Anthony Towns and Bradley Beal may have their objectives clear on the court, but off the rivalry realms, their partners Jordyn Woods and Kamiah Adams were celebrating a good game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves gained a 2-0 lead after their 105-93 win over the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at the Target Center. After the win, Woods and Adams were featured in the former's Instagram story as they toasted to a thriller.

Taking to IG, Woods captioned her story:

"Cheers to a good game"

Jordyn Woods and Kamiah Adams toasted to a good game

The playoffs marked the return of Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed a major portion of the second half of the regular season with a meniscus injury.

The forward is still not playing excessive minutes in the postseason and played for just 24 minutes in Game 2. He ended his evening with 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaden McDaniels led with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Anthony Edwards had 15 points and eight assists in Minnesota's win.

As for the Suns, Beal ended with 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant had 20 and 18 points each.

Bradley Beal and Karl-Anthony Towns are vital cogs in their team's title hopes

Bradley Beal was one of the major trades ahead of the 2023–24 season. The Suns shipped off some of their pieces for the guard to create a 'Big 3' in Phoenix.

The trio of Beal, Booker, and Durant looked like a cinch to win the title but finished the regular season as the No. 6 seed. Beal has had a quiet season so far with the Suns after being severely limited with back injuries over the season.

As for Karl-Anthony Towns, the forward has been a key two-way player for the Timberwolves. Alongside Edwards and Rudy Gobert, he forms the 'Big 3' for Minnesota and was earlier labeled as the best duo in the league by Edwards.

"The best. I mean, because it's like a one-two punch. Like, he can go to the post, I can go to the post. He can shoot the three, I can shoot the three. I can defend, he can defend." If you're a best player, which is Kat, sharing the ball, getting off of it offensively, moving it around. I think it falls down throughout the whole team, and everybody got to do it."

The action for Games 3 and 4 shifts to the Footprint Center, with the Suns looking to mount a challenge.

