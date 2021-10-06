"Chemistry is extremely important and I think we have that this year" - Kristaps Porzingis on Dallas Mavericks' roster heading into the new season

Kristaps Porzingis believes the Dallas Mavericks have the chemistry needed to excel this year. The statement comes as a relief to all the Mavs fans, who were tense about the situation when reports emerged that Porzingis wanted his way out of the franchise because he was done playing with Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks had a coaching reshuffle in the offseason as they replaced head coach Rick Carlise with former player Jason Kidd. After he entered the Mavs, Kidd visited Porzingis to explain his importance to the team. He did the same with Luka and this seemed to work, as it looks like they are all set to come together for the Mavs this season. Speaking to SiriusXM NBA Radio about the media scrutiny and the Mavs' preparations for the new season, Porzingis said,

"Doesn't matter, we are all professionals at the end of the day and you know we get along well. We get along great. I have never had any issues with my teammates outside the basketball court. We're excited, we're ready to go. We are in a good place. Chemistry, like we mentioned in the earlier interviews, is really important and I think we have that this year."

Kristaps Porzingis had a poor playoff series against the Clippers last season. However, the 7-foot-3 players put in a lot of work during the offseason and will now be on their way for redemption. Having sorted out all the problems, the Mavs look like a great team this season. They added a sensational player in Reggie Bullock, who is capable of hitting big 3's and also produces elite defending skills.

However, if they want to make a deep playoff run they will need Porzingis to be in the form of his life. In the last two seasons, it has only been Luka Magic in the playoffs. However, failure to get another big star has cost them an entry into a deep playoff run. If Porzingis puts up a special performance, this duo could lead the Mavericks deeper into the playoffs.

How important is Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks?

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks have quietly made their way into becoming the dark horses from the Western Conference. They have some of the best players in the league and one of the most sensational duos in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. With Luka putting up big numbers every single season, the pressure is now on the Latvian.

He started well last year, but once again injuries slowed him down. Porzingis' inability to score in the playoffs affected the Mavs' postseason hopes as they were defeated in the first round by the Clippers. Both years, Lukas put up special numbers, however, the lack of support from other members on the roster meant would have to go out in the first round on both occasions.

Also Read

If Porzingis gives in his 100% to the Mavs this season and Luka continues sparkling magic all over the league, a lot of narratives could be changed after the season starts. The Latvian reportedly put in a lot of effort during the offseason and if things work out well for him, he could definitely end the season making his way back into the deserved All-Star team.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar