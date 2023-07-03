Chicago Bulls’ Jevon Carter could be “one of the greater steals of free agency class”

Jevon Carter recently agreed to sign a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

According to FanSided writer Austin Carroll, the former Milwaukee Bucks guard could eventually become one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NBA Free Agent class:

"I’d keep an eye on Jevon Carter this season, as he could prove to be one of the greater steals of this free agency class if given a sizeable role like he had in Milwaukee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As an excellent three-point threat and point-of-attack defender, he’s exactly what the Bulls have been looking for to complement their All-Star trio. Whether or not his playmaking is solid enough to justify becoming the full-time starting point guard, well, that remains to be seen."

By joining the Bulls, Carter is returning to his hometown. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois, located about 15 minutes from Chicago. Moreover, he played at suburban Proviso East High School (Maywood, Illinois), which also produced former NBA players like Glenn "Doc" Rivers, Michael Finley and Shannon Brown.

Carter later played four seasons for the West Virginia Mountaineers. During his senior season, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 assists and three steals and was amed the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round (32nd overall pick) of the 2018 NBA draft. After stints with the Grizzlies, the G League's Memphis Hustle, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, he had a career year with the Bucks last season.

Could Jevon Carter be a great pickup for Chicago Bulls?

The Bulls needed to address the point guard position this offseason, especially as Lonzo Ball might not play again due to injury.

Derrick Rose was rumored to return to the franchise, but he wound up signing with the Memphis Grizzlies instead to mentor Ja Morant.

Jevon Carter should be a great signing for Chicago. Last season in Milwaukee, he averaged eight points, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game, starting 39 of his 81 games. He also shot 42.3 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Carter provides the Bulls' lineup with top-notch defense and outside shooting. He's the perfect replacement for fellow point guard Patrick Beverley, who left signed with the Philadephia 76ers this summer.

The Bulls aren't rebuilding, so they may decide to keep their "Big Three" of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic together. Jevon Carter could well emerge as the team's fourth scoring option next season.

Poll : 0 votes