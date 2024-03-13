Chicago Bulls to trade 2x All-Star Zach Lavine in 2024 offseason

At the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, a prominent storyline that garnered attention was the Chicago Bulls exploring trade options for Zach LaVine. Speculation swirled regarding LaVine's potential departure as teams across the league closely monitored developments ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

However, despite widespread discussions and rumors surrounding LaVine's future, the Bulls opted to retain him. The decision was influenced by various factors, including the team's evaluation of its long-term goals, player chemistry and potential trade offers received.

Another factor was the season-ending injury the two-time All-Star endured. Nevertheless, with LaVine remaining on the Bulls roster, significant questions persist regarding the team's future, with LaVine likely central to all of them.

Recent reports indicate that the Bulls harbor intentions of trading LaVine if they can have their way this summer.

What are the concerns with trading Zach Lavine amid $138 million contract remaining?

Efforts weren't spared in the aftermath of the decision by the Chicago Bulls management and Zach LaVine's camp to go their separate ways. The Bulls made attempts to move him, but LaVine's preference for destinations like the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers or the LA Lakers didn't find much traction.

Surprisingly, there wasn't significant interest from those teams. Instead, other players like Alex Caruso or DeMar DeRozan garnered more attention from potential suitors.

The market for the two-time All-Star remained lukewarm, partly due to his substantial contract and recurring injury setbacks, with his latest season-ending injury further dampening interest. However, the fundamental concerns persist. LaVine undeniably has the ability to bolster a team in need of a scoring threat.

As a former All-Star, he boasts elite skills in isolation scoring, maintaining an impressive average of 21 points per game this season and boasting a career 3-point shooting percentage of 38.2%.

Nevertheless, teams are apprehensive due to his contractual situation. With three years and $138 million left on his contract after this season, teams are hesitant to commit to such a substantial financial burden.

Moreover, Zach LaVine's reputation as a lackadaisical defender coupled with his history of injuries dampens his appeal. Playoff contenders, in particular, are wary of absorbing such a hefty salary for a player whose impact on winning remains uncertain.