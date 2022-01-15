Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 15th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls are back on the road, facing the Boston Celtics on Saturday at TD Garden.

The Bulls are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to the Brooklyn Nets (138-112) and Golden State Warriors (138-96). On the other hand, the Celtics also had a poor showing against the Philadelphia 76ers (111-99) on Friday.

After the loss to the Nets last Wednesday, the Bulls followed it up with another poor performance against the visiting Warriors. Chicago was blown out of the United Center as they lost to Golden State. The Bulls could also be without Zach LaVine, who left the Warriors game with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Celtics just haven't found any form of consistency this season. After winning three straight games, Boston had no answers against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. The Celtics were no match for one of the hottest teams in the NBA, losing 111-99.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls have six players on the injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Boston Celtics. All six players are out, so the Bulls have to rely on their "next man up" mentality used last month after an outbreak of coronavirus cases within the team.

Alex Caruso remains their only player in health and safety protocols, but he's expected to return by next week. Tyler Cook is out with a left ankle sprain, while Patrick Williams has started his recovery from left wrist surgery. Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. are out for several weeks with a right adductor strain and a right knee bone bruise, respectively.

The main injury for the Bulls is to their superstar guard Zach LaVine, who left the game early in the first quarter against the Warriors. LaVine is scheduled to have an MRI on his left knee to determine the severity of the injury. It should be noted that LaVine has a surgically-repaired left knee after suffering a torn ACL back in 2017.

Player Status Reason Alex Caruso Out Health and Safety Protocols Tyler Cook Out Left Ankle Sprain Javonte Green Out Right Adductor Strain Derrick Jones Jr. Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Zach LaVine Out Left Knee Injury Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have only one player on the injury report for their game against the Chicago Bulls. Marcus Smart will miss the game after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols yesterday. Smart was initially dealing with a right thigh contusion, but he might have already recovered from it.

Player Status Reason Marcus Smart Out Health and Safety Protocols

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are expected to go small for their game against the Celtics. Nikola Vucevic is the only big man on the starting lineup at center, with DeMar DeRozan as the small ball power forward. Troy Brown Jr. will join them on the frontcourt at small forward.

With Zach LaVine out, Coby White could be used at shooting guard since he can stretch the floor with his range. Lonzo Ball completes the starting five at point guard. The rest of the Bulls' rotation will surely involve Ayo Dosunmu, Alfonzo McKinnie, Matt Thomas and Tony Bradley.

Boston Celtics

In the absence of Marcus Smart, the Celtics could start Dennis Schröder at point guard despite his poor performance against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are a staple in their starting lineup at shooting guard and small forward, respectively.

Al Horford is a power forward, alongside "Time Lord" Robert Williams III at center. The Celtics' depth of players includes Payton Pritchard, Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, Enes Freedom and Aaron Nesmith.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Coby White | Small Forward - Troy Brown Jr. | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Dennis Schröder | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by Arnav