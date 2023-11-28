Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament 

The Boston Celtics (13-4) and Chicago Bulls (5-13) will face each other in their final group game of the in-season tournament. Boston must win if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament, a position they find themselves in due to their recent loss against the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls are not in contention to progress any further and will focus on adding a win to their season total. Chicago has endured a difficult start to the season and currently finds its name floated in the rumor mill.

Even if the Celtics can secure a win against the Bulls, they will need other results to go their way if they are to qualify for the knockout stages or be in pole position to be selected as a wildcard team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (13-4) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-13)

Date and Time: November 28, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Preview

The Boston Celtics will be entering their game against the Chicago Bulls without Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with a calf strain. The star big man was injured while playing against the Orlando Magic, and didn't participate in his team's win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, November 26.

Jrue Holiday is questionable as he continues to deal with an ankle sprain. Neemias Queta is listed as being back with the Maine Celtics despite impressing when coming off the bench against the Hawks.

The Bulls will be sweating on the fitness of Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine, who are both questionable heading into the day. The continued absence of Lonzo Ball, who is expected to miss the entire season, is a big blow to the Bulls and a primary reason for their current struggles.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Predicted starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting five could look like this: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla sprung a surprise by starting Dalano Banton in the Celtics' last game. However, if Jrue Holiday isn't cleared to play, Sam Hauser would be a logical choice to step into the starting five.

The Chicago Bulls' starting lineup could look like this: Coby White, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls are struggling. Their lack of floor spacing and young, high-energy talent has cost them on multiple occasions.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum will be the most talented player on the floor when he faces the Chicago Bulls. The St. Louis native is currently listed as -105 to score over 28.5 points.

Jaylen Brown is currently making an average 2.4 threes per game. He's a +105 to score over 2.5 against Chicago. Brown has been stringing together some good performances recently.

Zach LaVine is +100 to secure over 4.5 rebounds against the Celtics. He's averaging 5.1 boards per game but may struggle to replicate those numbers when facing Boston's length.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are heavy favorites coming into the game. They have a +13 on he spread and are -900 on the money line. Boston will be motivated to try and finish top of their in-season tournament group, which could bring out the best in their roster.

If Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing at a high level, the Chicago Bulls will struggle to keep pace. The Celtics are widely viewed as championship favorites this season and could give us our first real glimpse of their capabilities now there is something on the line.