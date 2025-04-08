Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Chicago Bulls will travel to Ohio to wrap up their ongoing two-game road trip on Tuesday night, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The battle at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is set to be the fourth and final clash between the Central Division rivals, with Donovan Mitchell and co. already clinching the season series 3-0.

The first two matchups took place during the Cavaliers’ historic 15-0 start to the 2024-2025 season. Cleveland secured wins on November 11 (119-113) and November 16 (144-126). However, a lot has changed since then. Most notably, the Bulls have parted ways with Zach LaVine during the 2025 trade deadline.

The teams faced for a third time on March 4 at the United Center. As expected, Kenny Atkinson’s boys delivered yet another dominant win. In Evan Mobley’s absence, the All-Star trio of Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen combined for 72 points, leading Cleveland to a 139-117 victory.

The Josh Giddey-less Bulls did have several positive takeaways from that contest. While Coby White led the charge with 25 points and 7 assists, Zach Collins finished the night with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double. Talen Horton-Tucker also made his presence felt, scoring his then-season-best 22 points.

Cleveland is coming off a shocking 113-120 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. They will aim to redeem themselves by bouncing back during tonight’s matchup. Additionally, the Bulls having a depleted roster for the contest is set to make the #1 Eastern Conference team’s job easier in sweeping the season series.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 8

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

The Chicago Bulls are expected to start with Jevon Carter, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dalen Terry, Patrick Williams, and Zach Collins.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jevon Carter Talen Horton - Tucker Dale n Terry Patrick W i lliams Zach Collins Jahmi r Young Julian P hi llips Jale n Smith E.J. Liddell

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ projected starting lineup includes Darius Garland, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius G arland Sam M errill Ma x Strus Evan Mobley Jarret t Allen Ty J erome Isaa c Okoro De'Andre Hunter Dea n Wade Tristan T hompson Craig Por t er Jr. Jaylo n Tyson Javont e Green Chum a Okeke

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for Apr. 8

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Bulls have a lengthy injury report for tonight’s clash, practically featuring all of their key pieces in the dreadful list. They are officially ruling out Coby White (rest), Lonzo Ball (right wrist), Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder), Kevin Huerter (right cervical), and Tre Jones (left midfoot). Additionally, Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic are listed as “questionable”.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers have a fairly fit roster for the game tonight. Donovan Mitchell is the only addition to the report, set to be sidelined due to a left ankle sprain.

