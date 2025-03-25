Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls concluded their six-game road trip on Monday night at the Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls were coming off an impressive 146-115 win over the LA Lakers, while the Nuggets played their fifth consecutive game without Nikola Jokic.
Coach Billy Donovan stuck with the starting five that beat the Lakes featuring Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls are building momentum toward the end of the regular season, right in time for the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Meanwhile, coach Michael Malone continued to adjust his starting lineup with Jokic out and Aaron Gordon rested. The Nuggets' five were Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.
Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score
Bulls
Nuggets
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.
