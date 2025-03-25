  • home icon
  Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 25, 2025 01:45 GMT
Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 24. (Photo: IMAGN)
Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 24. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Chicago Bulls concluded their six-game road trip on Monday night at the Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls were coming off an impressive 146-115 win over the LA Lakers, while the Nuggets played their fifth consecutive game without Nikola Jokic.

Coach Billy Donovan stuck with the starting five that beat the Lakes featuring Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls are building momentum toward the end of the regular season, right in time for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Meanwhile, coach Michael Malone continued to adjust his starting lineup with Jokic out and Aaron Gordon rested. The Nuggets' five were Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score

Bulls

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Matas Buzelis7211200102-51-22-2-11
Nikola Vucevic510001182-31-20-0-7
Coby White9112101103-51-22-2-7
Kevin Huerter002001080-20-20-0-7
Josh Giddey321002061-20-01-2-3
Zach Collins021000040-10-00-0-1
Patrick Williams021001040-20-10-0-1
Dalen Terry300000071-11-10-0-4
Julian Phillips000000110-00-00-04
Jalen SmithDNP
Talen Horton-TuckerDNP
Jevon CarterDNP
Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Peyton Watson520000082-40-01-27
Michael Porter Jr.520100082-40-11-20
DeAndre Jordan243001081-10-00-07
Jamal Murray811100184-60-20-07
Christian Braun5000120102-31-10-011
Zeke Nnaji521010142-21-10-01
Vlatko Cancar020000030-10-10-00
Russell Westbrook513101162-41-20-04
Jalen Pickett001000030-10-10-00
Dario SaricDNP
Hunter TysonDNP
Spencer JonesDNP
PJ HallDNP
Trey AlexanderDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
