Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 7, 2024

The Chicago Bulls hoped to avoid a sweep against the Golden State Warriors when they met again on Thursday. Chicago lost 140-131 on Jan. 12 but it gave the Dubs a scare before eventually succumbing. DeMar DeRozan and Coby White led the Bulls on the road versus the Warriors.
Golden State opened the game with balanced scoring. Draymond Green had seven points while Klay Thompson came off the bench to add nine. Steph Curry went 1-for-6, including 1-for-4 from deep.
Nikola Vucevic sizzled in the first quarter with 13 points but everyone else had a hard time scoring for Chicago. DeRozan and White combined for nine as the Dubs left them 31-25 in the first 12 minutes of the game.
DeMar DeRozan scored eight early points in the second quarter to start the Chicago Bulls' rally. Together with Coby White, they dragged the Bulls for their first lead of the game.
Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson combined to keep the Golden State Warriors stay afloat. Curry continues to struggle but his teammates have taken up the slack. Golden State will be hoping the two-time MVP regains his shooting touch in the second half as Chicago rallied to take a 63-59 halftime lead.
Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores
Chicago Bulls game player stats
Golden State Warriors game player stats
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and DeMar DeRozan 3-pointers tonight
Steph Curry was only 1-for-5 in 3-pointers tonight in the first half. Chris Paul attempted one shot from deep and missed it. Klay Thompson was prolific in the said time frame, hitting 4-of-9 shots from behind the arc.
DeMar DeRozan's 18-point first-half output included six points coming from deep. He hit 2-for-4 from rainbow distance.