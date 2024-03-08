The Chicago Bulls gave the Golden State Warriors all kinds of headaches during Thursday's matchup between the two storied NBA franchises. The Bulls won the game 125-122. Chicago trailed the Warriors by 13 points in the first half but stormed back in the second quarter to take a four-point lead at the break.

The Warriors starters, especially Steph Curry, struggled to get going in the opening 24 minutes. Curry was 2 of 8 from the field in that stretch. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga shot only 1 of 5 but had eight points with six trips to the foul line. Klay Thompson's 16-point burst kept the Warriors alive in the first. They shot only 7 of 24 from 3 in the first half and 44.0% overall.

The Bulls made 48.0% of their shots, including nine 3s. Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan dominated the Warriors offensively with 18 first-half points each, shooting a combined 13 of 24.

The Dubs started the third quarter well but couldn't sustain that run as DeRozan and Vucevic stayed hot from the field. Chicago took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors took the lead with five minutes left and nearly completed the comeback in the fourth. However, Steph Curry exited the game with an injury, while Draymond Green fouled out with 58 seconds left, derailing the Warriors down two. Klay Thompson hit a 3 to put the Warrior up one with 40 seconds left.

That eventually got canceled after Kuminga fouled DeRozan shortly, who san two free throws to restore the Bulls' two-point advantage.

Chris Paul hit a 3 to trim the Bulls' four-point lead to one with four seconds left. However, DeRozan hit the game-winning free throws to seal the game with two seconds left.

DeRozan finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 10 of 17 shooting, while Nikola Vucevic had 33 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments

#1 DeMar DeRozan's 15th career 4-point play

DeMar DeRozan isn't known for his 3-point shooting, but he was on board with letting them fly this season. He kept his word against the team partly responsible for the 3-point line explosion in the first half, going 2 of 4 from deep. That included a solid 4-point play as DeMar shot one from the corner over Jonathan Kuminga.

#2, Draymond Green rocks the rim

Draymond Green's dribble handoff fake never gets old. The former DPOY was in his element again during the first half after getting DeMar on that play. Draymond zoomed down the lane and jammed home the two-handed slam.

#3 Steph Curry makes Bulls' defense look silly

Steph Curry didn't have the best games, but he's not ending a game without a highlight. Curry found some rhythm in the third quarter. On one of the possessions, he dribbled past three Bulls players using only his left before he finished at the rim with the circus shot with his right.

#4 Trayce Jackson-Davis, the point center?

Trayce Jackson-Davis continued his excellent performances with solid showing down the stretch for the Warriors. He was key to the team nearly coming back into this contest. TJD Was doing it all, including turning into "point center" after dishing an incredible dime to Moses Moody on the break.

#5 DeMar DeRozan reminds everyone of his offensive wizardry

DeMar DeRozan was huge in the Bulls' improbable win over the Warriors. He proved his mettle in the clutch, icing the game with multiple free throws. However, he wasn't closing this one without one of his patent midrange turnaround jump shots.

