Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

After a back-and-forth first half, the Golden State Warriors rode on their defense and shooting to beat the Chicago Bulls 131-106 on Thursday. Steph Curry and Co. outscored their visitors 68-42 in the second half after trailing 64-63 at halftime. The two-time MVP had another rough-shooting night, finishing the game with 21 points on 8-for-19 attempts.

The Dubs received a big boost from their bench, which delivered 83 points. Quinten Post and Gui Santos, two hardly-used third-stringers, led the charge with 39 points combined. Brandin Podziemski returned from a long injury layoff to contribute 10 points, four rebounds and assists.

Zach LaVine and Josh Giddey had good starts before the Warriors defense stifled them. LaVine scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half, while Giddey finished with 16 after scoring 10 at halftime.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Patrick Williams 7 3 1 0 0 1 3-11 1-4 0-0 +1 Nikola Vucevic 9 6 4 4 0 3 4-9 1-2 0-0 -15 Lonzo Ball 9 3 4 1 0 3 3-10 3-9 0-0 -6 Zach LaVine 24 3 4 0 0 0 6-13 3-6 9-12 -18 Josh Giddey 16 11 3 1 1 3 6-12 2-4 2-3 -12 Jalen Smith 9 6 1 0 1 0 2-5 1-3 4-4 -10 Dalen Terry 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -6 Matas Buzelis 3 4 0 0 0 1 1-6 0-1 1-1 -9 Julian Phillips 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-1 -16 Talen Horton-Tucker 2 1 1 1 0 0 0-3 0-0 2-2 -9 Jevon Carter 9 1 0 0 0 0 3-7 3-6 0-0 +1 Ayo Dosunmu 13 2 2 0 0 0 4-6 2-4 3-4 -26

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 3 3 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 -5 Andrew Wiggins 17 7 1 0 0 1 4-11 1-4 8-8 +7 Stephen Curry 21 4 7 0 0 3 8-19 5-12 0-0 +4 Buddy Hield 3 2 2 1 1 1 1-7 0-5 1-1 -2 Gary Payton II 3 2 0 0 1 1 1-3 1-2 0-0 -16 Kevon Looney 4 11 5 0 0 0 2-7 0-0 0-0 +17 Lindy Waters III 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -1 Gui Santos 19 7 1 1 0 1 7-10 5-6 0-0 +31 Quinten Post 20 5 3 0 0 1 7-12 5-10 1-1 +13 Dennis Schroder 11 2 7 0 0 1 4-11 1-4 2-2 +27 Moses Moody 16 3 4 0 4 0 6-10 4-7 0-0 +33 Pat Spencer 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Brandin Podziemski 10 4 2 1 0 1 4-6 2-4 0-0 +22

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Game Summary

The Golden State Warriors started a season-high six-game home stand with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Golden State, coming off back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, hoped to bounce back with a win.

Chicago roared to an early 20-6 lead behind Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu. The trio scored the Bulls’ first 15 points to push the visitors to a sizable advantage halfway through the first quarter.

The second quarter was a tight contest throughout. Zach LaVine and Josh Giddey showed up to push the Bulls to a 64-63 halftime lead. They combined for 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Golden State's bench continued to shine, supporting Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry, who had 11 first-half points. Gui Santos, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski led the Dubs' second-stringers with 26 points and eight rebounds combined.

Steph Curry, Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins carried the Warriors to a dominant 31-16 third-quarter beatdown of the Bulls. After a close first half, the hosts led 94-80 with 12 minutes left to play.

Chicago had a much better showing on offense in the fourth quarter, but its defense could not slow down the Dubs. The Warriors lit up the Bulls for 37 points to cruise to the finish line with a 131-106 win.

